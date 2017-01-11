Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she stands by aide charged with campaign violations

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday she is standing by her longtime aide who was indicted last week on charges he violated campaign finance laws.

Pugh said Gary Brown Jr. will continue to work in her mayoral communications office, where he is paid $46,000 annually. She said Brown is "innocent unless proven otherwise" of charges that he illegally funneled money to her campaign through his relatives.

"Gary Brown has worked for us for almost a decade," she said. "He's a very good legislative person."

She also noted that the amount of money involved in the case — $18,000 — is relatively small, compared with the more than $2.5 million she raised while running for mayor.

"We raised over $2 million," she said. "If there is anything wrong with the funds we received, they will go back. We have returned checks in the past and we will do that again."

Brown has declined to comment. He was selected last month to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates, but his swearing-in was called off after he was indicted by a Baltimore grand jury Friday on charges of making illegal campaign contributions.

Prosecutors say Brown deposited cash into the bank accounts of his mother, stepfather and brother before the Democratic primary for mayor last year and then immediately contributed that money to the Pugh campaign in their names.

The contributions totaled $18,000. The maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate during a campaign cycle under Maryland law is $6,000.

Before working in Pugh's mayoral administration, Brown served as her legislative aide in the state Senate and as a spokesman for her campaign.

He sits on the Democratic Central Committee for the 40th Legislative District. That body recently nominated him to replace Del. Barbara Robinson, who was selected to replace Pugh in the Senate. Brown beat fellow committee member Arlene Fisher by a 5-2 vote of the panel.

The committee will vote again Thursday night to replace Robinson.

State prosecutors were asked to investigate the Pugh campaign in March after a Maryland resident complained about $66,000 in checks sent to Pugh's campaign that bounced.

Some mayoral opponents alleged that those contributions came from phony companies, which would have been illegal.

Prosecutors have said it is "unknown" where Brown got the $18,000 he is accused of funneling through family to the Pugh campaign and that the investigation is continuing.

Pugh denied knowledge of where Brown got the money involved in the case.

"I don't handle the funds," she said. "That's not my job."

Pugh's spokesman, Anthony McCarthy, said she only learned of the investigation when the charges were announced Monday.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater