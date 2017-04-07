Longtime Baltimore state lawmaker Oaks charged with federal wire fraud

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, a longtime Baltimore state legislator, has been charged in U.S. District Court with accepting cash payments in exchange for using his position to influence a development project, court records show.

The 70-year-old Democrat from Northwest Baltimore is charged with one count of wire fraud and is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. The allegations stem from an FBI investigation while he was in the House of Delegates, in which he allegedly used his legislative letterhead to misrepresent the status of state funds for a project in exchange for money.

Oaks declined to comment when approached by a reporter in Annapolis. He was seen leaving with two aides.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, an unidentified person who was the subject of a different FBI investigation and was cooperating with authorities introduced Oaks to an FBI source, who portrayed himself as an out-of-town businessperson interested in obtaining contracts in Baltimore through a minority-owned business.

Oaks met the source at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Pikesville in September 2015, authorities say. During the ensuing months, they discussed a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development project, with Oaks showing the source potential sites in the city.

"I'mma do everything within my power and my authority to lead you right into the, to the place where you can do well," Oaks was allegedly recorded saying.

In April 2016, the FBI says the source asked Oaks how much he wanted to be compensated. Oaks placed a Tootsie Pop with a chocolate-colored wrapper in his mouth, and the source held up five fingers to signify $5,000, authorities wrote in court papers.

"In response, Oaks shook his head from side to side and then made an upward motion with his thumb," which authorities say they interpret to mean Oaks wanted more money.

Oaks sent two letters to HUD falsely representing that Oaks had secured matching funds from the state for the development project and received cash payments, according to the federal complaint. He also falsely stated he was sponsoring legislation that would secure state funding, authorities say.

Oaks allegedly filed a $250,000 bond bill for the project on a site that was outside of his legislative district, on a large vacant lot on Druid Park Lake Drive and was paid $5,000 in a hotel room.

Oaks served 30 years in the House of Delegates, and in February was appointed to take the seat of former Sen. Lisa Gladden, who stepped down for health reasons.

Oaks served two terms in the House of Delegates when in 1989 he was convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from his re-election fund, as well as perjury and misconduct in office. He was given a five-year suspended sentence and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

Oaks returned to the legislature in 1994 and has served ever since.