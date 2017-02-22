Pugh replaces Baltimore IT director

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has replaced the city's top information technology officer.

Pugh said Wednesday that she accepted the resignation of L. Jerome Mullen on Tuesday. Mullen held the position for about three years. His salary was $163,200. He'll be replaced by Evette Munro.

Pugh declined to offer details about Mullen's reason for resigning, saying it was personnel matter.

The Mayor's Office of Information Technology has been marred by various controversies in recent years. Its last two directors left amid scrutiny.

Christopher Tonjes stepped down in June 2014 while the city's inspector general investigated allegations that the department paid contractual employees for work they may not have performed. Tonjes, who vehemently denied any wrongdoing, was never connected to any impropriety.

Before that, then-director Rico J. Singleton resigned in 2012 after the release of a New York state audit that found he negotiated jobs for his girlfriend and himself while working for that state's information technology office.

