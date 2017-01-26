Baltimore lawmakers speak out against state bill that would block city's $15 minimum wage

Baltimore City Council members on Thursday spoke out against a new bill that would block them and other jurisdictions from raising the minimum wage above what's approved by the state of Maryland.

Council members Mary Pat Clarke, Kristerfer Burnett, Ryan Dorsey, Shannon Sneed, Robert Stokes and Zeke Cohen held a news conference at City Hall to protest a bill sponsored by Democrats from Prince George's and Charles counties that would bar counties and cities in Maryland from setting their own minimum wage.

"Rather than supporting lower-wage workers, some state lawmakers want to tie the hands of local governments," Burnett said. "This would be a major step backwards."

Del. Dereck Davis, chairman of the Economic Matters Committee, on Wednesday introduced a bill that says a "county or municipality may not enact a law that regulates the wages or benefits provided by an employer other than the county or municipality."

Davis' bill is co-sponsored by Del. Sally Y. Jameson and Del. C.T. Wilson, both Charles County Democrats.

None of the three lawmakers immediately responded to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Michael E. Busch, an Anne Arundel County Democrat, said he was not aware of the bill.

With eight new Democrats joining Baltimore's City Council, proponents of a $15 hourly minimum wage have relaunched their campaign to hike wages for the city's low-income workers. After failing by one vote in August, advocates for a higher minimum wage feel more confident now because three council members who opposed the measure are being replaced by new members who have pledged to support the increase.

Whether or not lawmakers from other jurisdictions agree with a higher minimum wage, Clarke said they should allow Baltimore to choose its own path.

"Even those opposed would agree, 'Don't rob us of the right to set those wages locally, a right decades old and crucial to our future resurgence,'" she said.

The Baltimore effort comes amid a national effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. In November, workers participated in protests for higher wages in cities from Los Angeles to New York.

The $15 minimum wage bill that Clarke plans to introduce proposes to gradually raise the minimum wage in Baltimore to $15 an hour by July 2022 and tie it afterward to the cost of living, so that it will continue to increase. The legislation also calls for increased pay for tipped workers, who currently earn $3.63 per hour.

In August, supporters of the proposal failed to muster the votes needed for passage on the 15-member council, which instead voted 8-6 with one abstention to return the bill to committee and an uncertain future.

Clarke pledged at the time to look for the additional votes needed to pass the measure, even if that meant waiting until a new council took office.

Advocates estimate nearly 100,000 people — about 27 percent of workers in Baltimore — would benefit from raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They argue a higher wage would help address entrenched poverty in Baltimore, where about a quarter of residents live below the poverty line and more than a fifth of households receive food stamps.

The minimum wage in Maryland is currently $8.75 per hour, higher than the federal rate of $7.25. The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill during its 2014 session that will raise the state's minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by 2018.

City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young has said he doesn't believe the council should vote for a bill that raises the city's minimum wage any higher than $11.50 per hour. He and other opponents say they worry about how it would affect Baltimore's economy, citing surveys of small businesses who say they would close or move if the wage is raised.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she would prefer a "consistent" minimum wage across the state.

