Baltimore City Council won't attempt override of Pugh's $15 minimum wage veto

The $15 minimum wage legislation in Baltimore is officially dead — at least for now.

Only weeks after Baltimore's City Council backed the wage hike by a veto-proof majority, the bill's lead sponsor said Monday she failed to collect enough signatures to even attempt an override of Mayor Catherine Pugh's veto.

"It has been laid to rest," City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke said of the legislation, after acknowledging just six of her colleagues had joined her in trying to force a vote to override the veto. She needed nine council members to join her.

But Clarke said she wasn't done fighting for a $15 minimum wage. She suggested she would try to launch a petition drive to place the matter before the voters in the 2018 election.

"The fight for $15 goes on," Clarke said.

Due to a little-known provision in city law and scheduling issues, council members needed to hold a special meeting within the next two weeks to attempt to override Pugh's veto. But while twelve of the council's 15 members supported the $15 minimum wage legislation — the exact number needed to override a mayoral veto — just seven signed Clarke's letter calling for a special meeting to do so.

Council members Zeke Cohen, Ryan Dorsey, Bill Henry, John Bullock, Kristerfer Burnett and Shannon Sneed signed Clarke's letter calling for a vote on the veto override. Five of the seven are freshmen on the council.

After Pugh announced she was vetoing the bill, City Councilman Edward Reisinger announced he was withdrawing his support of the bill. City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Councilman Robert Stokes said they would not sign Clarke's letter forcing an override vote.

When running for mayor, Pugh told labor unions she would sign the $15 minimum wage bill if it reached her desk. Pugh said she changed her position, in part, because of the city budget problems she encountered after taking office in December, including a $130 million schools budget deficit she is trying to help close. The mayor allocated $22 million in her first budget proposal to help close that gap.

The Pugh administration estimated the minimum wage bill would cost the city $116 million over four years, including the expense of paying city workers a higher minimum wage.

The vetoed bill, which would have raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022, exempted workers under 21 and gave businesses with fewer than 50 employees until 2026 to comply.

Even with the veto, Baltimore's minimum wage is increasing along with the rate statewide under legislation Pugh supported while in the state Senate. The rate in Maryland will rise to $9.25 on July 1 and $10.10 a year later.

