Nick Mosby recommended to replace indicted Pugh aide in House of Delegates

Former City Councilman Nick J. Mosby is likely to become Baltimore's newest representative in Annapolis after Democratic Party officials chose him to replace Mayor Catherine Pugh's aide in the House of Delegates.

The Democratic Central Committee for the 40th Legislative District — representing parts of Central, West and South Baltimore — voted 4-3 to recommend Mosby on Thursday over eight other contenders, including former Del. Shawn Z. Tarrant and activist Tiffany Welch.

Mosby, who dropped out of the Baltimore mayoral race after trailing in the polls, said he was eager to get to work and wanted to focus on ridding the city of lead paint, improving public safety, bettering city schools and fostering economic development in West Baltimore.

He focused his pitch to the committee on familiar themes from his mayoral bid — including being raised by a single mother, Eunice Orange, who awoke in the early-morning hours each day to get to work and support her family.

"I am excited. I always talk about the stories of my mother. Being a public servant is literally in my blood," said Mosby, 37, after the vote. "I absolutely love dealing with complex issues, and many of them are in Baltimore City, specifically in the 40th District.

"I look forward to representing in a very competent way the residents of West Baltimore."

The committee's recommendation will be sent to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is required to appoint someone nominated by the panel.

The committee voted last month to recommend Pugh aide Gary Brown Jr. for the position, but he was indicted on charges of campaign finance violations days before he was to be sworn in this week, and the governor rescinded the appointment.

Brown, a member of the Democratic Central Committee, cast a vote for Welch on Thursday.

He declined to comment on his indictment. Pugh has expressed her support for Brown, who will continue to work in her mayoral communications office. He previously served as a legislative aide while she was in the state Senate and also worked on her campaign.

Brown was indicted on charges that he made illegal campaign contributions, according to court documents. Prosecutors say he deposited a total of $18,000 into the bank accounts of three family members before the Democratic primary for mayor. The money was then immediately contributed to Pugh's campaign in their names.

The shake-up in Baltimore representation is one in a series. Maryland's 90-day legislative session got underway this week with two newly appointed members from the city and three vacancies in the delegation.

Mosby will replace Barbara A. Robinson in the House. Robinson was selected to fill Pugh's seat in the state Senate when she resigned to become mayor.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Central Committee will recommend a replacement for former Del. Jill P. Carter, who resigned from her position in December to take a job in Pugh's mayoral administration. Carter is director of the city's Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement.

Former Del. Pete Hammen was replaced by Del. Robbyn Lewis, a community activist. Hammen resigned to become Pugh's chief of operations.

This week, Lisa A. Gladden resigned her seat in the Senate, citing health reasons. Gladden suffers from multiple sclerosis.

The committee — which was elected by voters during the 2014 Democratic primary — met in a union hall near Pigtown. The group interviewed the candidates and deliberated for about two hours.

Mosby, who lives in Reservoir Hill, is the husband of city State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby. He was elected to the City Council in 2011 and served one term. He did not seek re-election.

A graduate of Polytechnic Institute, Mosby is a former senior project manager for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. He also has worked as a Verizon engineer.

He told the committee that helping to secure the redevelopment of Madison Park North Apartments, known to some as "Murder Mall," was a highlight of his time on the council.

He also noted that he voted against public subsidies for the Harbor Point development because he disagreed with focusing economic development tax incentives around the prosperous Inner Harbor and not other parts of the city.

"My issues on the council have always been around education, lead paint poisoning, public safety and economic development," Mosby said. "They're going to be the same. I am going to be the same person in Annapolis that I was in City Hall."

Asked how he would work with Hogan, Mosby said he has "a track record of standing independently when needed."

The other applicants for the vacant House seat were state employees Bill Marker and Chas Eby, community activist Ronald Anthony Mills, federal worker Sean Tully and former state central committee member Sarah Matthews. Arlene Fisher, a member of the committee, also applied.

