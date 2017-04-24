Baltimore City Council considers naming Oct. 4 for Henrietta Lacks

City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed wants every Oct. 4 in Baltimore to be known as "Henrietta Lacks Day," to observe the late woman's contribution to medical research through her cells.

Sneed, of East Baltimore, filed legislation Monday to establish the commemorative day.

Lacks, a mother of five from Turners Station, died more than 65 years ago of cervical cancer at age 31. Before her death, doctors at Johns Hopkins Medicine took her cells without her consent during a diagnostic procedure. Her cells, known as HeLa cells, have helped in the development of vaccines, cancer treatments and other medical advances.

An HBO movie about Lacks, starring Oprah Winfrey, was recently released.

"Without the research, without her cells, we wouldn't be as far as we are today," Sneed said. "Generation after generation, this will hopefully be what the children in schools will know. It will be a true history lesson."

Sneed said she is not looking to create a holiday with mandated time off, but a day to commemorate Lacks each year.

The full City Council and Mayor Catherine Pugh must approve Sneed's bill for it to become law.

