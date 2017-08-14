Baltimore City Council to vote on weakened gun bill

The Baltimore City Council is set to hold a preliminary vote Monday on weakened legislation originally designed to impose a mandatory one-year jail sentence on people who illegally carry guns.

The Judiciary and Legislative Investigations Committee voted last month to gut the bill and move an amended version of the legislation to the full 15-member council.

The committee unanimously adopted a pair of amendments that would make the mandatory sentence apply only on a second offense or if someone was carrying a gun “in connection with” a crime against a person or property.

Existing state laws already provide a mandatory minimum 1-year term on a second handgun possession offense. They also require a 5-year mandatory sentence for using guns in connection with violent crimes or drug dealing or possessing them as a felon.

The council bill would add a mandatory $1,000 fine.

The legislation had become the subject of heated debate in a year when Baltimore faces a record-high homicide rate. Supporters argued it would be a useful tool to curb the violence, while opponents countered that the city risked returning to harsh policies of yesteryear.

The amended bill the council will take up Monday night, however, is little different than existing state laws.

