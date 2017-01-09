Gary Brown, aide to Baltimore Mayor Pugh, charged with illegal campaign contributions

Gary Brown Jr., a campaign aide to Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, has been indicted on charges that he violated election laws during her campaign — and his swearing-in to become a state delegate has been called off.

Brown, who was selected in late December become a state delegate, was indicted Friday by the Baltimore City Grand Jury, court documents show. The charges allege that between Jan. 13 and April 9, 2016, Brown deposited cash into the bank accounts of his mother, step-father and brother and then immediately contributed that money in the names of his mother, step-father and brother to the Pugh campaign.

The contributions totaled $18,000. The maximum amount an individual can give to a campaign under Maryland law is $6,000.

"Election laws are in place to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and foster transparency in the regulation of campaign contributions," said State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, who is bringing the case. "Illegal straw contributions in names other than one's own to evade such laws cannot be tolerated."

Reached Monday, Brown said he hadn't yet seen the charges and declined to comment. Pugh couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Prior to working as a spokesman for her campaign, Brown served as Pugh's legislative aide in the General Assembly. He sits on the Democratic Central Committee for the 40th District. Recently, that body nominated him to replace Del. Barbara Robinson. Brown won that vote 5-2 on the Dec. 29 over fellow state central committee Arlene Fisher.

Robinson last month became a state senator, replacing Pugh who won the mayoral election.

Brown was scheduled to be sworn in as state delegate Tuesday, but the swearing-in has been canceled, according to Alexandra Hughes, chief of staff to House Speaker Mike Busch.

Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said his administration has "rescinded" a letter appointing Brown to a delegate's seat on the recommendation of the central committee.

"He will not be moving forward," Mayer said.

Brown faces six counts with penalties that include a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $25,000. Maryland law states that, if convicted, Brown could be "ineligible to hold any public or party office for four years after the date of the offense."

The indictment alleges Brown funneled $6,000 to the Pugh campaign through each of the three relatives' bank accounts.

State prosecutors were asked to investigate the Pugh campaign in March after a resident complained about $66,000 in checks sent to Pugh's campaign that bounced. Some mayoral opponents alleged that those contributions came from phony companies, which would be illegal.

Davitt said Monday that it was "unknown" where Brown got the money from to donate to Pugh. He said the investigation is continuing.

Campaign finance records show Brown donated about $300 in his own name to Pugh this past election cycle.

