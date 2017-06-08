City Council flexed muscles to secure Baltimore budget deal with Pugh

With hundreds of school students, teachers and activists gathered for a hearing at the Baltimore War Memorial late Wednesday, the City Council's budget committee chairman had some news to share: A deal was done.

The council and Mayor Catherine Pugh had agreed to send more money to public schools and after-school programs, Councilman Eric T. Costello announced. The deal gave the City Council and assembled audience much of what they had pushed for in recent weeks.

It also marked an important moment in the still-emerging relationship between Pugh and the council, whose 15 members unanimously rallied around an objective and made political hay by speaking loudly and publicly about an ultimately tiny fraction of the city's $2.8 billion budget.

Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs, said the council showed it could exert its power in the face of a mayor who is — on paper, at least — much stronger.

"You have a young new energetic council with progressive roots and they came out of the gate fighting for what they believe in," he said.

The $7.6 million deal makes cuts to some public works initiatives and other programs and also draws on $3 million in surplus funds from this year to direct $3 million to the city's schools, $2.6 million to after-school and community school programs and $1.5 million to the Safe Streets anti-violence effort.

Pugh's proposed budget cut spending on youth programs, which had received a boost after unrest following the death of Freddie Gray after being arrested by police in 2015, and the school system had to lay off more than 100 employees as it wrestled with how to close a $130 million budget gap.

The budget still has to pass through several procedural steps but is expected to be finalized Monday.

The negotiations between the council's leaders and the mayor's team became contentious. The council took a series of votes to make cuts to the mayor's proposed budget that culminated on Monday with a 15-0 vote on more than $26 million in cuts. Those votes were designed to show the mayor that the council was serious about sticking to its guns.

Caption "President Trump was not under investigation" - Marc Kasowitz (June 8, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) "President Trump was not under investigation" - Marc Kasowitz (June 8, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Caption "Why do you believe you were fired?", asked Sen. Feinstein "Why do you believe you were fired?", asked Sen. Feinstein

The council must pass the annual budget for it to go into effect, but it can only cut from the budget proposed by the mayor. It cannot redirect funds, meaning it has to get the mayor's consent to any new spending.

The two sides continued to negotiate, hammering out a deal late on Wednesday.

"We were really close for a while," Costello said "We just needed to get over that hump at the end."

Karen Stokes, the mayor's chief lobbyist, said the direction from Pugh was to keep pushing ahead and look past theatrics in the council chamber.

"The mayor just told her team to stay positive, to stay collaborative and honestly to work through this," she said. "The time for speaking to the press is after this is done."

Pugh's strategy was markedly different to that pursued by former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake last year, when the funding for after-school programs also led to bitter public spats. Rawlings-Blake took her case to the public, lining up media interviews to warn about the risks the council's leadership was taking with the budget. In the end, though, she also agreed to increase funding for after-school programs.

The council gave up little in the negotiations with Pugh. A deal to spread $10 million in payments to city schools over three years brought down the cost of the deal, making it easier to compromise, Costello said.

Schools CEO Sonja Santelises told the council in a June 1 letter that the money will be used to provide principals and their assistants with leadership training; and fund a special initiative for middle schoolers and a program to help parents and other community members support the education of children.

Zeke Cohen, the chairman of the Education and Youth Committee, said the council had been put to the test and acquitted itself well.

"I am so proud of our council for remaining united in the face of a very challenging budget negotiation," he said. "I think the council showed tremendous heart."

Council leaders did not gloat over their victory, focusing instead on how the deal will benefit young people in the city. Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young said there were no losers in the negotiation.

"We worked with the mayor," he said on Wednesday. "I wouldn't say that we conceded, I wouldn't say the mayor conceded."

Not everyone shares the good feelings, though. Some leaders with the influential Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development said they feel as though Pugh broke a promise she made while campaigning to leave the after-school programs untouched.

"We hope that breaking this promise does not set a precedent for her tenure as mayor," said Gwen Brown, one of the group's co-chairs. "One thing that BUILD does do is hold people accountable."

The negotiations were a chance for the council to regain its footing after splitting on an effort to pass a $15 minimum wage. The measure passed, but Pugh vetoed it and three council members who originally voted in favor retreated in the face of an override vote.

But Hartley said there is no guarantee that the council's unanimity will last. Working together on money for children is relatively easy, he said, but future challenges might be more divisive.

"The next tough issue might have different coalitions that cross different political boundaries," he said.