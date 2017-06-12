Baltimore City Council expected to pass measure to protect service workers

The Baltimore City Council is expected to pass a measure Monday that would create new protections for contract workers who face being laid off when their employer loses a job to a competitor.

Under the proposed law, the new company that takes over the contract would be required to keep on the existing workers for 90 days.

The measure could have big impacts on security guards, janitors and food service workers. It is supported by unions, who say it will give low-wage workers more stability.

But economists have said the law could hurt workers by making business less competitive.

The measure was introduced by Councilwoman Shannon Sneed and is sponsored by 12 other members of the council, all but guaranteeing its final passage on a vote in the evening.