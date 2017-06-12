Baltimore City Council expected to pass budget in blitz of meetings

The Baltimore City Council is expected to give final passage to the city's annual budget, zipping measures through five different procedural steps throughout the day Monday.

The $2.8 billion package pays for city functions including policing, trash collection, drinking water, education and more.

The spending measure was the subject of tense negotiation last week, as the council pushed Mayor Catherine Pugh to increase funding for schools and other programs for children. The two sides eventually reached a $7.6 million deal Wednesday, pumping extra money into programs on the council's wishlist and trimming from some backed by the mayor.

It's Pugh's first budget since being elected last year and the first for the majority of council members. The negotiations were an important moment in the still-evolving relationship between the city's new leaders.

The budget will first head to a special meeting of the Board of Estimates, the five-member panel that straddles the city's legislative and executive branches. The council is then expected to hold a special afternoon session before a budget committee meeting, another Board of Estimates meeting and then one last meeting of the entire council.

City leaders will squeeze in a lunch as well and an event to mark the beginning of LGBT Pride month.