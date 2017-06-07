Baltimore City Council, Pugh reach budget deal

Baltimore City Council leaders and Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday they have reached an agreement on next year's budget.

Councilman Eric T. Costello, chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, announced the agreement Wednesday evening. A spokesman for Pugh confirmed there was a deal, but would not discuss details.

Council members have pressed the Pugh administration to use a projected $13 million surplus from the current fiscal year to provide $10 million more for public schools and about $3 million more for after-school programs next year.

They also want more funding for Safe Streets, which hires ex-offenders to intervene in neighborhood disputes before they turn deadly. The program lost a federal grant needed to operate next year.

The mayor pledged Wednesday to fund Safe Streets but did not specify how.

"We will fund Safe Streets," Pugh said. "We will make sure there is funding for Safe Streets."

The council voted 15-0 Monday to make deep cuts to Pugh's budget proposal to free up more money for schools and after-school programs. Council members said the preliminary vote to cut more than $26 million from Pugh's $2.8 billion operating budget was designed to pressure the mayor to compromise. A final vote is scheduled for Monday.

The council voted to strip $2 million from Pugh's budget bill for the Bureau of the Budget and Management Research and cut $770,000 from an innovation fund. It also voted to cut some of Pugh's signature initiatives, including $1 million for mobile employment vans, $600,000 for new energy-efficient trash cans, $2 million from police administration, $2.7 million for debt on municipal trash cans, $6 million for paying down other debts and $1.4 million in miscellaneous expenses.

The council also voted to cut $600,000 for a new waste disposal site, $3.8 million for new street lights and $5.1 million for street cleaning.

Pugh said Wednesday she was reluctant to fund everything the council wants because she needs to make sure she has enough money to protect the city's bond rating and fund schools in future years. The school system last week laid off more than 100 employees, including the first teachers in more than a decade, to close a $130 million budget gap.

"I can assure you the budget process next year will be very different," Pugh said.

