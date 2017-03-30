Baltimore Mayor Pugh releases $2.8 billion budget

Mayor Catherine Pugh released her first $2.8 billion budget Wednesday.

A statement from the mayor's office says the preliminary spending plan for Baltimore — which also outlines $1.1 billion in capital investment — includes a "major commitment" to city schools, maintains core city services and continues property tax reductions for homeowners. Pugh says the budget also targets investments to make the city "cleaner and safer."

The 2018 fiscal year starts on July 1. The budget must go to the City Council for review with a series of public meetings expected.

The current city budget is $2.6 billion.

To view the budget, go to http://bbmr.baltimorecity.gov/.

This story will be updated.

