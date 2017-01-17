Former Baltimore Mayor Rawlings-Blake joins ABC News

Queen Anne's County Deputy Hogan returns home after shooting
Luke Broadwater
Luke Broadwater
The Baltimore Sun
Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is joining ABC News.

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said Tuesday she is joining ABC News as a political contributor.

Rawlings-Blake will begin on-air work on Friday, offering analysis of the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

"Proud to be part of #history!" the former mayor wrote on Twitter. She said she was "humbled" by the new job.

Rawlings-Blake served as an unpaid analyst during ABC News' election night coverage in September.

Since leaving office, she has launched a consulting firm, SRB & Associates. She also is listed as a featured speaker with a national organization, WME-IMG Speakers.

