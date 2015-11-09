Urbanite magazine wants to be part of Baltimore's 'post-unrest' conversation

Former Urbanite staff writer Lionel Foster wrote a heartfelt farewell when the free monthly magazine shut its doors in Woodberry for lack of money in September 2012.

"I'm young," Foster wrote in a column for The Sun. "I haven't been to many funerals, so I've spent a lot of time since (the announcement) thinking about how to say goodbye to a publication that evolved, for me, from a refreshing idea to an employer, and — if such a thing is possible with words and paper and pixels — a friend."

Three years later, Foster has picked up where he left off, along with the glossy magazine's former publisher, Tracy Ward, and some of its former contributing writers and designers.

The Urbanite is back, if only for one edition.

It's a special edition, at an estimated cost of $100,000, that will hit the streets Nov. 9. Like the monthly Urbanites of old, it is free and has a special theme — this time, "Truth, Reconciliation, and Baltimore," exploring the city's future after its recent racial unrest and riots sparked by the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody in April.

The edition is coming out at a time when six police officers have been indicted in Gray's death and are awaiting trial.

Slightly smaller in size, with a heavier stock of paper and a better binding, the edition is designed to be a commemorative keepsake.

"We wanted it to have a longer shelf life," Ward said.

Foster is co-editing the issue with former Urbanite contributors David Dudley, of Keswick, and Greg Hanscom, of Seattle, Washington, and is serving as a media contact. Ward, who now heads the Easton Economic Development Corp., is reprising her role as publisher. Developer Bill Struever, once a major investor in Urbanite until the recession in 2008, is again lending a financial hand, along with the Annie E. Casey and Abell foundations, among other philanthropies.

And there are advertisers, including Park School and defense contractor Northrup Grumman.

Foster, who wrote the issue's lead story, interviewing three generations of local activists about the prospects for racial peace, believes a troubled history of race relations spurred Baltimore's unrest. But he also thinks the Urbanite can play a role in helping the city that he used to write about and called home.

Other stories in the issue include pieces on Gray and the forces that shaped him, and a profile of West Baltimore's mostly black Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

"I feel great," said Foster, 35, who now lives and works in Washington, D.C., as communications manager for a public policy research firm, and helped write and edit the 68-page special issue remotely in his spare time. "When the unrest happened, one of the things I heard from people was, 'Baltimore is breaking my heart right now.' I felt like a lot of things we refused to face (about race) were bubbling to the surface. I wanted to be at least a small part of something that could help."

Three thousand miles away, Hanscom and his wife, Tara Thompson, were glued to their TV in April, watching the rioting helplessly and thinking they needed to move back to Baltimore to help the city.

"It was heartbreaking to see that," said Hanscom, 43, who worked for Urbanite from 2007-11, the last two years as editor in chief. The couple moved out west to be closer to Hanscom's native Utah, but he said it was nothing against Urbanite, which he considered "a breath of fresh air" at a time when he felt like a burned-out journalist and had even enrolled in a paramedic training class at Baltimore City Community College.

"Then I picked up a copy of Urbanite one day and said, 'This is something I could get behind.' It was a brand of journalism unlike anything in the city," Hanscom said. "It looked at the city's problems square in the eye and then went one step more and looked for solutions."

Optimistic with a bullhorn

The magazine was founded as The Urbanite in the late 1990s by Laurel Harris Durenberger. She sold it in 2004 to Ward, who dropped the "The" and gave it a glossy cover, among other substantive changes.

In its prime, Urbanite, with its eye-catching cover art, scintillating stories and a price you couldn't beat, was a familiar sight in North Baltimore and around the city, including at stores in Hampden, Roland Park and Charles Village. In 2004, Urbanite reached 21 ZIP codes and had 2,350 subscribers, and its high-minded monthly themes ranged from urban gardening to regional architecture to whether suburbs were becoming the new cities. For that one, the magazine's name was changed to "Suburbanite."

Race and violence have been themes several times, including in February 2010, when Dudley wrote of a shared sense of optimism about race relations in the wake of Barack Obama's election as president.

Dudley, 47, admitted that it hasn't panned out.

"We were optimistic by nature," he said with a rueful chuckle last week, working from home on Wingate Road for his job as an editor for AARP The Magazine. "But you have to admit, (unrest in Baltimore) was not something people saw coming."

Dudley is still an optimist and hopes the special issue will go beyond "the daily drama," as reported by the Sun and the national media. He said his expectation for the special edition is "to create an atmosphere of racial healing" and "use this crisis to move the city forward."

Toward that end, the cover of the special edition is of a bullhorn. And in one section, the public weighs in with ideas for "fixing the city," culled from a solicitation process that began this past summer on the magazine's website, www.urbanitebaltimore.com, Dudley said.

Bringing back the Urbanite for a special issue was the brainstorm of Struever, whose former development company, Struever Bros., Eccles & Rouse, was well known in North Baltimore for projects, including redevelopment of the Belvedere Square shopping center. Struever Bros. collapsed under the weight of the recession in 2009, leaving projects such as The Olmsted, a planned condominium complex in Charles Village, in the lurch. (Johns Hopkins University has since bought the property, in the 3200 block of St. Paul Street, and is developing a mixed-use retail and apartment project in conjunction with Armada Hoffler and the Beatty Development Group.)

"We need to be looking for opportunities to rally the community" in the wake of unrest, said Struever, who has since formed a new development company, Cross Street Partners. "One of the original purposes of Urbanite was to create a forum for open and honest dialogue about the city's challenges and create a shared sense of purpose. That voice is largely missing."