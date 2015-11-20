At The Book Thing in Waverly, there's a high volume of give-and-take

In an old warehouse with a leaky roof, Russell Wattenberg and a small army of volunteers sorted books on Nov. 11 at The Book Thing, Inc., while the Elvis Costello song "Every Day I Write the Book" played on the radio.

"Next they'll be playing (The Beatles') 'Paperback Writer,'" he joked.

Wattenberg, 43, of Charles Village, is the burly, bearded proprietor of The Book Thing, a 15-year-old, Waverly-based business that is open only on weekends, but including Christmas, Easter, Armageddon and the Rapture, if they fall on a Saturday or Sunday, according to a posted sign.

At The Book Thing, very little money changes hands. The premise is as simple as it is unique: Bring in as many books as you want, for which you will not be paid, and take out as many as you want, for which you will not be charged.

The Book Thing Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group Russell Wattenberg, founder of The Book Thing, is pictured in his warehouse space in Waverly on Nov. 14, 2015. The Book Thing has grown significantly since Wattenberg opened it in a Charles Village basement in 2000. Russell Wattenberg, founder of The Book Thing, is pictured in his warehouse space in Waverly on Nov. 14, 2015. The Book Thing has grown significantly since Wattenberg opened it in a Charles Village basement in 2000. (Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Unsolicited donations and rentals of books as props for locally filmed movies and TV shows, like "House of Cards," are The Book Thing's main sources of revenue. That money covers utility bills, building maintenance costs, insurance, the rental of five nearby garages for storing books, and the annual $12,000 salary that Wattenberg pays himself — "much to my wife's chagrin," he said.

The couple lives in a painted-lady row house on Guilford Avenue. His wife, the breadwinner, works for "the government," which is all he'll say about that.

Wattenberg occasionally sells rare books, either ones that he gets inadvertently and recognizes as valuable, or from people looking for a tax write-off or a way to support The Book Thing without having to donate money.

He showed a diminutive book printed in 1640, called "Joseph's Party-Colored Coat," derived from the biblical story about Joseph's "coat of many colors."

Just like a library or a bookstore, The Book Thing is organized in sections, ranging from Religion to Art to History to Personal Finance to Mystery to Russell Recommends. An estimated 800-1,000 people come on the average weekend, some lining up Saturday mornings before it opens, to browse The Book Thing's four public rooms for everything from Danielle Steele novels to huge dictionaries to "Oddball" offerings (that's actually a category), like "The Lawyer's Guide to the Hereafter" or "I'd Like to Buy a Bowel."

The more interesting the title, the more likely it is to be teased on The Book Thing's website, www.bookthing.org.

"This one's going up on the website shortly," Wattenberg said, showing a book titled, "Problems of Bisexuality As Reflected in Circumcision."

Sign-out sheets ask people to write their first name and how many books they took out. Wattenberg prefers that people remain anonymous so that prying eyes won't question them taking a copy of the Quran, or a book about abortion. He keeps the sheets for his records because, for business purposes, "It's the only way I can prove what I do."

The Book Thing is eye-opening for people such as Brittany Whitworth and her husband, Matt LeBlanc, of Perry Hall. They heard about it from their aunt and roamed the building happily with their three children Nov. 14. The youngest, Tylee Ralston, 2, pushed a box filled with children's books, which Wattenberg said are The Book Thing's hottest commodity.

"This place is amazing," said Whitworth, 27. "I've never seen a place like this."

"Look at this," said LeBlanc, 31, showing his wife a cookbook called "Chicken Wings."

"This is a treasure for anybody," said Larry Temple, of Northwood, a retired salesman, who sometimes comes both Saturdays and Sundays. He left Nov. 14 with 13 books, including "Heart of Darkness," by Joseph Conrad.

"I've never read it," he said. In fact, he said he doesn't read a lot of the books he takes. He just likes collecting them.

"I have a love affair with them," he said.

Accidental avocation

Wattenberg fell into his line of work. In the late 1990s, he ran a downtown bar, where public school teachers used to come in for happy hour and complain about an unfunded mandate from the school system at the time to stock a certain number of books in their classrooms. He began filling his van with books that he bought on the cheap at various book sales and giving them away to teachers.

"I couldn't walk past a copy of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' for 10 cents without grabbing it," he said. "It started from there."

He opened The Book Thing in the late 1990s and gained nonprofit status in 1999. "I never had the conscious idea to start it," he said. "If I had thought about it, I never would have done it."

The next year, he won an Open Society Institute-Baltimore fellowship and grant, given to social entrepreneurs who have ideas for businesses that better people's lives. He operated The Book Thing in a 950-square-foot basement with no water or heat, in the rear of 2645 N. Charles St., until 2005, when he made a high-risk investment by borrowing $210,000 from a supporter of The Book Thing to make a down payment on a $260,000, 7,000-square-foot former warehouse in the 3000 block of Vineyard Lane, with heat and four bathrooms.

But his mortgage was amortized over 30 years and due in three. He also had to take out a $300,000 life insurance policy on himself, with the lender as the beneficiary, in case he defaulted on the loan.

Wattenberg paid off the loan in 2008 and the mortgage in 2012, so he owns the building outright. He recently raised $20,000 for a new roof, but it still leaks, he said.

Virtually all of his staff are volunteers, a mix of retirees, high school students earning community service hours, and college students sentenced to community service for such misdemeanors as violating open container laws.

"The only thing you can say in general about volunteers is they like books," Wattenberg said.

There's no front desk or receptionist; the phone number is to the cellphone in his T-shirt pocket. There's no inventory, either; Wattenberg has only a vague idea of how many books are there, and there's no staff to help a visitor look up a book on a computer.

On Wednesdays and weekends, volunteers come in to sort books by categories and to stamp the inside of each book with the words, "Not for resale. This is a free book. Bookthing.org.

How volunteers sort books sometimes depends on how they think, or their politics. For example, liberal volunteers tend to file liberal filmmaker and author Michael Moore under "Politics" and conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh under "Humor." Conservative volunteers do the opposite.