Maple Sugaring at Lake Roland Park

Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sage Canter-Burton, 5, of Pikesville, tries carrying sap buckets as was done in early America during a maple sugaring event at Lake Roland. Participants tapped trees for sap and learned how to make maple syrup. (Nicole Martyn / Baltimore Sun Media Group)