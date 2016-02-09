Even in winter, 32nd Street farmers market thrives with loyal customers

Wearing thick mittens on a raw, rainy Saturday morning, Marc Rey was busy tracking down missing portable bathrooms at the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly, because the company that provides them was running late.

"People stay in bed when it's like this," said Rey, 73, of Tuscany-Canterbury, who is president of the farmers' market board.

But hundreds of customers were milling around the market and about 40 of the usual 50 vendors, including popular anchors like South Mountain Creamery, Zeke's Coffee and Blacksauce Kitchen, were on hand. Miranda Betts, running the Farm to Face falafel stand, was much more interested in selling food than she was in finding portapotties.

"To tell you the truth, I don't use them," she said.

Far from miserable, most market goers looked downright happy as they shopped for everything from fruits and vegetables to lamb, coffee, Caribbean food, Cajun peanut butter and 'turtle' scones with semi-sweet chocolate, caramel and peanuts. At least one vendor was selling winter clothing.

"It's not that cold," said Naomi Levin, of Charles Village, perusing produce with her husband, Ben Passey, and their son, Aaron Passey, 2. For them, the weekly Saturday morning market, the only year-round market in Baltimore, is an opportunity to see folks they know and to "people-watch," Passey said.

The market also provides staples of the family's health-conscious diet, and it's where they got their Thanksgiving turkey.

"You can get real food here," Levin said. "We get a lot of our calories for the week."

Most people think of farmers markets as rites of spring and summer, but the 32nd Street market, set up on a Baltimore City parking lot between 33rd and 32nd streets at the intersection of University Parkway, Merryman Lane and Barclay Street, does a healthy business in winter, too.

The number of weekly customers — 1,500 during market hours of 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in January and February — is a far cry from the 4,000 a week that the market draws in July and August, Rey said. But, he said, 1,500 people are more than enough to keep the 36-year-old market economically viable.

"We have a fiercely loyal customer following, so even on a miserable day like this, customers show up," said Rey, a retired English teacher at Western High School. (He taught Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.)

Though most of the market's clientele live in Waverly, Guilford, Abell, Oakenshawe, Charles Village, Roland Park, Bolton Hill and Reservoir Hill, Rey said he even has a longtime customer from Annapolis, who comes in the winter as well as the rest of the year.

He still remembers the market opening amid deep drifts of snow after the back-to-back storms in February 2010, and last winter, when it was so cold in January that he wore a ski mask and set up outdoor heaters. Rey said this year’s Jan. 22-23 blizzard was bad enough and predicted far enough in advance that he and the board decided there was nothing else to do but close.

“We like to say we only close for hurricanes and blizzards,” he said. “This was our blizzard.”

The timing was so bad, with snow that began to fall Friday night through Saturday, that Rey could make his own prediction about what the state of the parking lot would be.

He knew that, “the lot will have a good foot of snow on it,” he said. “We can’t plow all that.”

He was also concerned for the safety of customers and vendors, who come from as far away as the Eastern Shore and were already calling or emailing to say they wouldn’t take the risk.

Warmer weather soon began to melt the snow, and the city government, which earns revenue from people renting spaces in the parking lot, had it cleared by the next Saturday.The only real problem was that crews pushed the snow into mounds that blocked some of the parking spaces, Rey said. But winter is a slower time anyway, so the loss of spaces wasn’t as big a problem.

Rey said he and his vendors consider closing the market only as a last resort.

"This is a mild winter compared to last," Rey said. And he said the market's philosophy is to stay open unless it's impossible.

"Our policy is, you're not going to have ideal weather, but we're not going to close for a few flakes of snow or 15-degree weather," he said. "In our storage shed (located nearby on Abell Avenue), we've got salt, we've got shovels."

Rey said several customers and vendors have told him: "The cows are still producing milk. The chickens are still laying eggs."

Statewide, 10 farmers' markets operate year-round, including in Silver Spring and Takoma Park, which, like, the Waverly market, accept food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Other year-round markets include those in Chestertown, Kensington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Frederick, Hagerstown and Salisbury, according to the Maryland Farmers Market Association, which keeps a database of markets on its website, but does not collect specific date on sales or attendance.

"All three (year-round) markets continue to thrive throughout the winter," said Michele Levy, of Remington, deputy director of the Baltimore-based association, who calls herself a weekly shopper at the market in Waverly. "Though vendors and shopper attendance (are) less robust than during the summer market, sales — and spirits — remain high."

Levy said that based on her own observations and conversations with farmers and other vendors at the Waverly market, "There is tremendous consumer demand for year-round access to fresh, high-quality, locally-produced foods. In many ways, the greatest testament to the need for and interest in the winter market is simply its continued operation. For farmers to travel into the city, regardless of weather or temperature, the investment must be worth the return.

"Baltimore City market patrons generate sufficient revenue for farmers and producers during the winter months to ensure the market's viability," she continued. "Year-round markets play a critical role in building a robust local food system. They facilitate local, seasonal eating, providing much-needed support for local farmers who depend on farmers markets for their livelihood, and reinforce that a locally-sourced diet ispossible throughout the winter months."

Cold and clammy

Even for some regulars, wet winter weather can be daunting. "You probably get more people in the snow," Rey said.