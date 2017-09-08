Fundraiser for private security in Canton called off

A Canton man who raised thousands of dollars for private security in the neighborhood said Friday he is issuing refunds to donors after the company he planned to work with pulled out.

Austin Rooney, organizer of the online fundraiser, said he heard from the owner of the company early Friday and quickly moved to shut down the fundraising drive.

“Myself and a lot of people who donated are pretty disappointed that it came to be this way,” he said.

The idea set off fresh debate about crime in Baltimore — robberies have surged in Canton and there have been two killings in the area this year — and how racial politics play into grassroots efforts to boost public safety.

Some residents chipped in sizable donations to support the plan, while others raised concern that it would lead to racial profiling in an overwhelmingly white part of the city.

Rooney, who says he has little experience in activism, said he was caught off guard by the strength of some people’s negative response to the plan.

“There were people who assumed I had some sort of ulterior motive,” he said. “I’m literally just a concerned citizen thinking this would be a good way to help out.”

On the fundraising page, Rooney wrote that the owner of the security firm, Hire Police, had concerns about the amount of attention and criticism the idea had attracted, so was pulling out.

Rooney named the company specifically when he solicited donations and said he didn’t want to try to switch contractors without the consent of people who had already given money.

Sean Lewis, the owner of Hire Police, disputed the characterization that he was concerned about the attention and said his company was too busy working on jobs in Washington and would find it difficult to provide a good service to an entire neighborhood.

“We’re more of a business to business company,” he said. “Neighborhood patrols are very difficult by their nature.”

Lewis, who said he used to live in Canton and plans to open a business there, said he would continue consulting with Rooney.

Rooney meanwhile said he plans to go back to the drawing board, potentially find a new contractor and talk further with people who criticized the plan.

“It wasn’t a complete failure in the sense that it did get conversation going,” he said.

