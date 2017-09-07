Canton group raises money for armed security patrol

Frustrated by crime in their neighborhood and what they see as a lackluster response from city officials, a group of Canton residents is raising money for a private armed security patrol.

Austin Rooney, an organizer of a public safety group in the neighborhood, launched an online fundraising page Thursday. It has raised $2,715 towards a $3,200 goal to fund a month long trial.

“I hope this will provide the city with a very clear statement that residents in Canton don't feel safe right now,” the 27-year-old Defense Department videographer said.

The effort took on greater urgency for Rooney after a man was shot to death in Canton over Labor Day weekend.

“We’re tired of the same old having to take weeks on end and doing meeting after meeting to get things done,” he said.

Concern about crime gripped city leaders over the summer, but Rooney said Zeke Cohen, the councilman who represents Canton, seemed to have more ideas about long term solutions than immediate action.

“There’s a genuine need in the community for something more immediate,” Rooney said. “I don’t see why that has to be a dirty word and can’t work hand in hand with long term solutions.”

Cohen couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Several other neighborhoods, including Mount Vernon and Guilford, pay for private security patrols.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan