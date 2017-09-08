Baltimore council members object to plan to turn Boston Street into 'superhighway'

Baltimore City Council members are objecting to a proposal to spend millions of dollars widening Boston Street — a move one official says would turn the southeast road into a “superhighway.”

Since the demise of the Red Line light rail plan, Baltimore officials have studied how to improve transportation in an already traffic-congested part of town where the $1.8 billion Harbor Point development is rising.

In the next five years, city officials project that 11,000 more cars per day will travel through the area that connects I-95 to downtown.

“Traffic issues in the Boston Street corridor linking downtown with I-95 to the east through Fells Point and Canton along the waterfront have long been a concern,” a new report from the city’s Department of Transportation states. “Major developments in the Harbor East, Harbor Point and Canton communities have been and will continue to be the driving force of traffic growth.”

The Boston Street Multi-Modal Corridor Study recommends improving bike infrastructure and public transportation — but it’s a $2 million proposal to widen Boston Street to accommodate more cars that has raised the ire of critics. City planning documents state the latest recommendations are part of a $50 million plan to widen the road.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the area, posted a video to Facebook opposing the plan. He argues the proposal favors commuters who drive through the Canton area, rather than its residents.

About two-thirds of drivers who use Boston Street do not live in the surrounding neighborhoods, city officials say.

“Our focus needs to be on building Baltimore for the people who live here,” Cohen said. “When I read the plan, it does not seek to address what I hear from residents everyday: They want a walk-able, livable community. Building a superhighway through Boston Street is not that.”

That view is shared by Canton Community Association, whose transportation committee chairman is encouraging the city to change its plan.

“Boston Street has really has turned into a freeway for people to get from I-95 to downtown,” said Mark Edelson of the community association. “The recommendations open up Boston Street to more commuter traffic. To me the way we solve the problems is through more bus routes, more circulator routes, water taxi, bike share and bike lanes.”

In addition to spending $2 million to widen Boston Street, the study recommends:

Spending $1.5 million to install “Adaptive Signal Control” devices at all intersections in the area to improve traffic flow;

Making more than $1 million in improvements at five Boston Street intersections;

Building $550,000 in sidewalks to connect existing sidewalks throughout the area;

Spending $500,000 to put in bike lanes along nearby Foster Avenue or Hudson Street.

City officials are accepting feedback on their proposals through Sept. 17.

Boston Street was supposed to be home to the $2.9 billion Red Line light rail project that was to run from Woodlawn in Baltimore County to Bayview in East Baltimore. But Gov. Larry Hogan killed the planned line in 2015, calling it a “wasteful boondoggle” while returning $900 million in federal funds for the project.

Bikemore, the city’s cycling advocacy group, called the latest recommendations “disastrous.”

“This was supposed to be a way to improve mobility because of the Red Line cancellation,” said Liz Cornish, Bikemore’s director. “But there’s nothing in the study about planning to do anything besides increasing capacity for cars. We need to get serious about how we’re investing in biking, walking and transit.”

Bike advocates say Baltimore city is experiencing a "bike-lash."

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey said the proposal is the latest example of why the city needs “Complete Streets" legislation. He has introduced a bill aimed at forcing the city's Transportation Department to provide more bike lanes, sidewalks and public transit options.

“It certainly doesn’t advance any opportunity for any of the 30 percent of Baltimore households that lack access to a car,” Dorsey said of the city’s latest plan. “It begs the question: Who are we doing this for? It’s really just repeating the mistakes of the past.”

Dorsey’s bill comes as Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration reviews bike lanes and parking spaces around Baltimore to make sure city streets have enough room for fire equipment to pass — after a protected bike lane on Potomac Street in Canton sparked heated debate.

For years, city officials have mulled the idea of a highway that runs through East Baltimore.

When plans for an east-west interstate highway to connect I-83 to I-95 were canceled in the early 1980s, Boston Street was reconstructed into a four-lane boulevard between Conkling Street and Fleet Street. Development in the area picked up in the 1990s and 2000s with major projects in Harbor East, Canton and Brewers Hill, increasing congestion.

In addition to the growth, city transportation officials say a “lack of direct and frequent transit service through the corridor to key regional destinations” and “illegal on-street parking and loading during peak hours” contribute to the congestion.

According to a survey conducted for the city and included in the report, 77 percent of online respondents say they are dissatisfied with traffic flow during rush hour. Nearly half said they would not support converting an existing lane for cars into a lane reserved for bikes and buses.

City transportation officials did not respond to requests for comment on the criticism of the report or questions about how much it cost to produce. The city has contracted with the firm Sabra, Wang, & Associates, Inc. to provide on-call consulting work for up to $1 million.

The firm also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayoral spokesman Anthony McCarthy emphasized the plan from transportation was not yet finalized.

“These are all recommendations,” he said. “The mayor hasn’t agreed to them. She will take them under advisement, and certainly will consider Councilman Cohen’s and the community’s concerns as she looks to make improvements in this important area.”