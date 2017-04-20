Baltimore, Justice Department put out request for applications from prospective consent decree monitors with June 8 deadline

Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday put out a request for applications from prospective monitors of their consent decree police agreement, setting a deadline for submissions of June 8.

The 16-page document, which notes the initial three-year contract will not pay more than $1.475 million per year, is the latest step forward with the sweeping police reform agreement, which was approved by a federal judge earlier this month.

It says the monitor, once selected, must provide a "monitoring plan" within 90 days of being appointed by U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing the consent decree case. Bredar will select the monitor in consultation with the city and the Justice Department.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said the city has already received interest from across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, and is excited to move forward.

"The independent monitor is really important to this process, because this is the person who will oversee this whole process," Pugh said. "They are the lynchpin to the consent decree and the entire oversight process."

The Justice Department, which has expressed concerns about the Obama-era agreement since the Trump administration came to power, declined to comment on the request for applications or what it wants to see in a monitor.

The monitor — consisting of a "head monitor and team of individuals with relevant expertise," the request says — will be independent from the city, its police department and the Justice Department, and will report to Bredar.

"Once selected and appointed by the Court, the Monitor's team will assess implementation of the Consent Decree, provide technical assistance, engage in community outreach, and issue public reports on [the Baltimore Police Department] and the City's compliance with the Consent Decree," the request reads.

Much of the monitor's role was laid out in the consent decree itself. The request for applications references the consent decree, and provides additional language about what will be expected of the monitor teams.

The monitor will "provide thorough, objective assessments" of whether the city and the police department are in compliance with the consent decree, the request states. It also will assist the parties in achieving such compliance "by offering technical assistance, issuing recommendations, soliciting information from and providing information to members of the public, and preparing reports on the Consent Decree's implementation."

Applicants will be "responsible for all costs associated with responding" to the request, it says, "including costs related to any travel required during the selection process."

The consent decree includes provisions that require the public to be kept apprised of the monitor selection process and candidates.

The Justice Department first came to Baltimore at the request of the city after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody in 2015 led to widespread protests and rioting on the day of his funeral.

The Justice Department — then under the Obama administration — investigated the Baltimore Police Department and issued a scathing report last summer that found the police department engaged in widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing, particularly in predominantly black neighborhoods.

The Justice Department and the city then negotiated the consent decree, signing it just prior to the presidential transition.

Since then, the Justice Department under the Trump administration has expressed skepticism about the process, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he had "grave concerns" the deal will make Baltimore less safe.

However, Bredar approved the deal and entered it as an order of the court April 7, mandating its provisions be implemented.

The consent decree calls for new limits on when and how officers can engage criminal suspects on the street, and orders more training and supervision for officers. It emphasizes the need for training on de-escalation tactics, improving police interactions with youths, those with mental illness and protesters, and improving how officers handle sexual assault claims.

It also requires investments in new technology and equipment, and for enhanced civilian oversight of the police department.

The request for applications outlines a range of qualifications that prospective monitoring teams should have, including auditing experience, knowledge of law enforcement practices and policies and the law, and "local experience and expertise with Baltimore's diverse communities, and issues and challenges facing those communities."

Prospective monitors must demonstrate their ability to perform the work in the cost effective manner, the request states.

