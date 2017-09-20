Attorney picked to oversee Baltimore police reforms called 'right man, at the right place at the right time'

The man picked to oversee police reforms in Baltimore once helped clear a high-ranking city officer of corruption charges. He represented prominent venture capitalist “Little Willie” Adams when he was was found not guilty of running an illegal lottery in the 1980s.

He also represented a teenager who was acquitted in the 1982 killing of a Carroll County farmer that was dubbed the “egg man murder.”

Kenneth L. Thompson, 66, is a lifelong Baltimorean and an attorney who for four decades has represented a wide cross-section of the city. More recently, as a partner with Baltimore-based Venable, he has represented large groups such as the owners of the Horseshoe Casino and has served on the transition teams of the city’s last two mayors — Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Catherine Pugh.

“I’ve observed his career over the years. I’ve admired his work,” said Andre M. Davis, Baltimore’s new city solicitor. “He’s a really fine lawyer.”

Thompson rose above a field of more than two dozen teams vying for the monitor position. In a motion selecting Thompson last week, the city and U.S. Justice Department called him “a native Baltimorean with deep ties to the Baltimore community.”

Thompson heads a proposed monitoring team that also includes Charles H. Ramsey, a former police chief in Philadelphia and the District of Columbia, who nearly became Baltimore’s police commissioner in 2007. It also includes Hassan Aden, a former police chief in Greenville, N.C., who now serves as a senior policing adviser at the Police Foundation; and Theron Bowman, a former police chief and now deputy city manager in Arlington, Texas, to serve as deputies.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar still must approve the monitoring team. It is unclear when the judge will make his decision. Bredar has scheduled a meeting with Thompson and the proposed deputy monitors on Tuesday in his chambers.

The monitoring team is tasked with overseeing extensive reforms to the city's police department mandated under a federal consent decree. The decree followed a Justice Department investigation that found a years-long pattern of unconstitutional and discriminatory policing in the city. The investigation was ordered after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered while in police custody.

Once the monitor is approved, it will have 90 to develop a plan to oversee the reforms.

Thompson declined to comment for this article because the monitoring team decision has not been finalized.

But associates and friends say Thompson has devoted his life to living in and participating in issues of the day in Baltimore, and is the best choice for the job.

“He is uniquely qualified for this. He understands the law and the community of Baltimore where we both grew up,” said attorney George L. Russell, who first hired Thompson out of law school. “He’s the right man, at the right place at the right time.”

Billy Murphy, the Baltimore attorney who represented Gray’s family in its civil lawsuit against the city, wrote a letter in support of Thompson’s team. He called Thompson “a person of high integrity.”

Joseph Haskins, Jr., president and CEO of Harbor Bank, said Thompson has been exposed to a wide cross section of the city, from his experience as a lawyer to the various boards on which he has served, including Harbor Bank, where he developed an understanding of the needs and concerns of local business owners.

“He has had real-life experiences and been exposed to a myriad of different communities,” Haskins said. Thompson is “someone who has an open mind and an objectivity. I just think it’s the right choice."

Thompson has represented a number of large organizations, including CBAC Gaming, LLC, the owners of the Horseshoe Casino, which was sued by residents who claimed the construction of the casino polluted the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. The case was dismissed in 2014. Thompson also represented the information technology company Unisys Corporation in a lawsuit filed by the city, which claimed Unisys failed to complete work on a property tax computer system. The city accepted a $5 million settlement in 2015.

Thompson grew up in West Baltimore, on the 900 block of Wheeler Street — a stretch of brick rowhomes with wide front porches overlooking modest yards. In a 1990 Baltimore Sun profile, Thompson described the neighborhood as a middle class black neighborhood where “education was stressed.”

From about the ninth grade, he wanted to be lawyer, he told the Sun. “In a sense it was reinforced by the kids I grew up with. We used to have our own little debating team. We didn’t debate the great ills of the world. We started out arguing over cars,” he said.

After graduating from Baltimore City College in 1969, Thompson earned degrees from the University of Maryland and the University of Maryland Law School, and was admitted to the state bar in 1977.

In his third year in law school, he was introduced to Russell by another lawyer and he asked Russell for a job. “I said, you haven’t passed the bar,” Russell recalled. But Thompson told him “I’ll take that office.”

“He came in and he never left,” Russell said.

One of his first cases was representing Lt. Col. James H. Watkins, a deputy police chief in the Baltimore, who was charged with bribery and corruption. Watkins was acquitted by jurors in three hours in 1979, according to a Sun article.

“When he came with me, he got the huge cases. He performed outstandingly. Everyone immediately saw in him that they had a jewel,” Russell said.

The next year, Russell made Thompson a partner. They represented William “Little Willie” Adams, who rose to be one of the city’s first venture capitalists, financing black-owned business like Parks Sausage and Super Pride supermarkets. Adams, accused of operating an illegal lottery, was found not guilty in 1984.

Thompson also represented a 17-year-old boy accused in the “egg man murder,” according to 1982 Sun article. The victim, a 60-year-old Carroll County farmer, was delivering fresh eggs and was shot during a street robbery in Poppleton. The teen was acquitted after Thompson’s defense contended he was with his family at the time of the killing and witnesses has misidentified the teen.

“In all these cases, people thought we had a law firm of 20 people,” Russell said, describing how the duo would stay up all night to prepare.

In 1986, Russell and Thompson, which had become one of the best-known black law firms in Baltimore, merged with a white firm, Piper & Marbury, the state’s second-largest law office at the time, which specialized in “banking, securities, municipal bond and real estate practice,” according to a Sun article.