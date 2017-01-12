Baltimore's spending board approves DOJ consent decree without disclosing details

Top Baltimore officials voted unanimously Thursday to approve spending city money on police reforms agreed to under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. They did so without publicly releasing the agreement, and without specifying how much it will cost.

Members of the public went before the five-member Board of Estimates to comment on the proposed deal without having seen it. Mayor Catherine Pugh, who sits on and controls the board, said there would be additional opportunities for the public to comment on the agreement before it is approved by a federal judge.

"This is only the beginning of the process," she said.

The deal, which will be court-enforced and federally monitored if approved by a U.S. District Court judge, will be jointly announced by Pugh and Attorney General Loretta Lynch at a 10:30 a.m. City Hall news conference.

The agreement also became available in online court records Thursday morning. It is 227 pages long, and touches on a range of reforms on how officers stop, search and interact with residents, including youths, those with mental disabilities and those exercising their free speech rights; when and how officers can use force; and how they handle sexual assault complaints.

It also mandates new protocols to ensure impartial policing, the acquisition of new technologies, improved supervision of officers, enhanced accountability in the handling of misconduct investigations, and better coordination with Baltimore City Schools police. It also requires changes to the departments recruitment, retention and hiring.

The cost of the reforms will be shaped by decisions in the future, including by a federal monitor appointed to oversee the process.

The deal, expected to cost the city millions of dollars to implement, comes after weeks of rushed, nearly around-the-clock negotiations spurred on by fears, expressed by both sides and outside stakeholders such as local elected officials and community leaders, that the potential for an agreement would collapse if left to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

Trump, a Republican, and his Attorney General nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, have both expressed skepticism about such Justice Department arrangements, and Trump has backed policing strategies — such as so-called "stop and frisk" street enforcement — that the current Justice Department has denounced as ineffective and discriminatory.

The Justice Department began investigating the Baltimore Police Department — with the support of city officials — in 2015, after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody. Gray's death sparked widespread protests that later devolved into rioting, looting and arson.

The unrest laid bare deeply entrenched distrust between the police and the community.

In a 163-page report in August, federal investigators said the police department had for years engaged in discriminatory and unconstitutional policing that disproportionately affected residents in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods. Among other problems, the investigators said the police department engaged in unconstitutional stops and searches, disregarded sexual assault complaints, violated the free speech rights of protesters and routinely used excessive force — including on youths and people with mental disabilities.

It also said the department did not properly oversee or train its officers, lacked basic technology, and had insufficient mechanisms in place to properly track and retain data.

In light of the findings, the city agreed to enter into negotiations over a consent decree with the Justice Department in lieu of an immediate federal lawsuit to force reform. Pugh, her predecessor, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis have all said they are committed to reform — and the department has tried to get ahead of the curve by introducing changes in recent months that are in line with past Justice Department consent decrees.

The agreement will be submitted to the court as a proposed settlement within a Justice Department lawsuit related to the report's findings on Baltimore policing. The judge who is randomly assigned the case will have to review the deal to determine if it is fair, reasonable and adequately serves the public good, experts said. It's unclear how long that will take.

The judge could approve the deal in writing, unilaterally recommend changes, or schedule a hearing on the matter, experts said. Outside groups, such as the police union, could also file motions to intervene in the case, experts said.

There's no certainty that the agreement will be approved and become binding before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Agreements submitted to the courts under recent consent decrees dealing with police reform in other cities typically took months to be approved by a judge.

