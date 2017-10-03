Baltimore consent decree monitor team jointly proposed by city and DOJ appointed by judge

A federal judge has appointed Venable attorney Kenneth Thompson as monitor of the sweeping consent decree mandating local police reforms between Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar did so at the request of the two parties after a public selection process.

Bredar issued an order Monday, which was posted publicly Tuesday.

Bredar noted that Thompson has “deep ties to a wide swath of the Baltimore community” and is a “seasoned litigator who understands well the role of the monitor and can ably navigate the many challenges, legal and otherwise, sure to arise during the life of the Consent Decree.”

Bredar wrote that Thompson’s team includes law enforcement officials but also civil rights prosecutors and community mediators with connections in Baltimore.

Collectively, he wrote, they “possess the requisite expertise and experience to successfully assist and oversee execution of the reforms mandated by the Consent Decree, and to do so in an efficient, transparent, and accountable manner.”

The consent decree was reached after a Justice Department investigation into the Baltimore Police Department was conducted after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and subsequent rioting, looting and arson in the city.

That investigation found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing in Baltimore, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

