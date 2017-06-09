More than two dozen teams apply to serve as monitor of Baltimore Police consent decree

More than two dozen teams have applied to serve as the independent monitor overseeing police reforms in Baltimore under the consent decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a list obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The consent decree, reached in the waning days of the Obama administration and approved by a federal judge in April, mandates sweeping reforms to the city's police department and allocates up to $1.475 million per year to pay for a monitoring team. Applications for the contract were due Thursday.

The applications — 26 in all — were not immediately released, and the applicant list provided to the Sun by the office of Mayor Catherine Pugh does not name all members of each prospective team, making it difficult to assess each team's full merits.

The list, however, does provide some insight into who is vying for the job.

It includes top law and consulting firms from across the country, as well as former prosecutors, judges and elected officials. It also includes some well-known names in Maryland.

Former Maryland Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Doug Gansler and former Prince George's County State's Attorney Glenn Ivey have submitted a joint application.

Gansler on Friday said he and Ivey want to serve "a city we both love," but otherwise declined to comment.

Chad Curlett, a former prosecutor who previously served on a consent decree monitoring team in Detroit and has said he is running against Marilyn J. Mosby in the 2018 race for Baltimore State's Attorney, said he applied on behalf of a team of about 15 people from Baltimore, including former U.S. District Judges Benson Legg and Alexander Williams.

Curlett said Legg and Williams will serve as "co-monitors" while he would serve as "project manager." He said he will drop out of the state's attorney's race if his team is selected.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar is overseeing the consent degree between the Baltimore Police Department and the Department of Justice.

"The biggest problem facing Baltimore right now, in my view, is crime. The two most significant components [in addressing] that are effective policing and the effective functioning of the state's attorneys office, and I think there is substantial work to be done in both regards," Curlett said. "I am committed to doing everything I can to serving in a position of leadership to help make Baltimore safer."

The group 21st Century Policing submitted an application, along with the firm Exiger LLC, a "global governance, risk and compliance" firm. The 21st Century group touts nationally-recognized policing and police reform experts as consultants, including Ronald Davis, former director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the Obama administration, and Charles H. Ramsey, who has led police departments in Chicago, Washington and Philadelphia.

Michael R. Bromwich, a former inspector general of the Justice Department who previously served as a police reform monitor in the District of Columbia and has broad experience in the field, applied on behalf of his consulting firm. Robert Bobb, a former city administrator and deputy mayor in the District of Columbia who served as emergency financial manager of Detroit Public Schools, submitted a joint application for his firm and the nonprofit Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law.

Former Baltimore city solicitor Thurman Zollicoffer, now with law firm Whiteford Taylor Preston, applied on behalf of a larger team, he said.

Other applicants include Ty Kelly Cronin, a former federal prosecutor who prosecuted Baltimore police officers involved in a high-profile towing kickback scheme several years ago, and Heather Lyons, a psychology professor and director of clinical training at Loyola University Maryland.

Of the applicants, about a third are listed as being from Baltimore. The rest are from all across the country, from New York to California.

Pugh said in a statement Friday that she was "pleased by both the number and the caliber of applicants interested in serving" as the monitor.

"This is one of the most important steps forward as we continue our efforts to reform and improve our police department in order to create the kind of law enforcement agency that effectively serves the citizens of Baltimore," Pugh said. "We will be moving quickly to vet the applicants and to have someone in place at the earliest opportunity."

The Justice Department declined to comment on the applicant list.

According to the terms of the consent decree, the city and Justice Department will jointly select the monitor team, which will be expected to have "expertise in policing, civil rights, monitoring, data analysis, project management, and related areas, as well as local experience and expertise with the diverse communities of Baltimore."

The applications are to be publicly posted online by June 16, and a public comment period is to last until July 17. Finalists will then be selected by the Justice Department and the city and invited for interviews, for which the public will be able to submit questions. Two public meetings also will be held.

The city and Justice Department will recommend a monitor to the court in August. If they cannot agree, they will each submit one. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, to whom the monitor will report, will then appoint the monitor for a three-year term.

The Justice Department conducted a full-scale investigation of the Baltimore Police Department after the 2015 death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and the subsequent rioting in the city. In August, it released a scathing report that outlined a pattern of what it described as unconstitutional and discriminatory policing, particularly in predominantly black neighborhoods.

After the report was released, the city and the Justice Department engaged in months of negotiations before agreeing to the consent decree. Bredar then approved the agreement — turning it into an order of the court — in April, despite requests by the Trump administration for a delay based on reservations the deal would make the city less safe.

The consent decree calls for new limits on when and how officers can engage individuals suspected of criminal activity, orders more supervision and training for police on de-escalation tactics and interactions with minorities, youths, those with mental illness and protesters.

It also requires additional civilian oversight and transparency within the police department, better technology and equipment for its officers and a police staffing study.