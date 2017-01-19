Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree summons Pugh to court.

The federal judge overseeing the Baltimore Police consent decree is asking Mayor Catherine E. Pugh to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court next week to discuss terms of the agreement.

Judge James K. Bredar said in a letter sent Wednesday that he wants Pugh to discuss the lack of specific cost projections in the agreement, and how it will be paid.

"The court wishes to confer with the Mayor, on the record, as to the implications of what is being undertaken," Bredar wrote.

Bredar also said that some of the benchmarks and timelines for determining the Police Department's compliance are too vague.

"Measuring compliance with a decree in which many requirements are aspirational, general, and lacking in deadlines, and where resources are unidentified, and where costs are not specified or known is a daunting prospect," Bredar wrote.

He has other questions that include how conflicts between the consent decree and the police union's collective bargaining agreement will be resolved.

The agreement between the Department of Justice and the city called for a hearing at which members of the public can share thoughts about the consent decree.

Bredar said Tuesday's hearing, however, will include discussion of "whether and when such a 'public hearing,' during which the public would be heard by the court, will be convened."

jfenton@baltsun.com