Baltimore accepting applications for Community Oversight Task Force members under federal consent decree

Baltimore is accepting applications online from prospective members of a panel designed to provide community oversight of the city police department, as mandated under the city's federal consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mayor Catherine Pugh was set to announce the process at a news conference at City Hall on Thursday morning.

On the city's website, a page created for the consent decree — consentdecree.baltimorecity.gov — provides an online form where applicants can apply by providing basic information and uploading their resumes.

Applications to the Community Oversight Task Force will be accepted through mid-May. After the applications are reviewed, Pugh will conduct interviews with applicants and the panel's 5 members will be announced in June, a timeline on the website says. The panel's inaugural meeting will take place in July.

The panel's role will be to review the current functions of the Civilian Review Board and look for ways to "improve its efficacy, including, but not limited to, changes to complaint intake, investigations, resources, coordination with and independence from [the police department], and authority to recommend discipline; the assessment should specify whether any recommended changes require state legislative action."

They will consider whether the Civilian Review Board itself is transparent enough, is strong enough to hold the department accountable for misconduct by officers, or can be improved.

The website says prospective applicants must commit at least 10 hours a month to the task force for 11 consecutive months.

It also says applicants must demonstrate an "ability to be impartial and objective;" a "commitment to serving Baltimore communities;" and an "interest and/or involvement in issues concerning civilian oversight."

They also must show they have good communication and listening skills, the ability to work well in groups and maintain "high standards of confidentiality," and be "willing to make a substantial time commitment — including trainings, monthly evening meetings, workgroup meetings, community meetings and independent review of relevant documents."

Pugh was also set on Thursday to release a request for applications for independent monitors. The court will appoint a monitor in consultation with the city and the Justice Department.

The consent decree was recently approved by a federal judge. It mandates sweeping reforms throughout the police department.

It follows an investigation of the department by the Justice Department under the Obama administration that was launched after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody and subsequent rioting in 2015. The investigation that found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing by the Baltimore Police Department, particularly in predominantly black neighborhoods.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun