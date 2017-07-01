West Texas oilman is unlikely angel for West Baltimore youth center

Chris Hicks, a wildcatter from Mason County, Texas, saw an episode of the Viceland series "Payday" that featured the Kids Safe Zone in West Baltimore. He sent a check for $10,000 overnight and sent several more after that. (Catherine Rentz / Baltimore Sun video)

