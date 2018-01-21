Double shooting in West Baltimore of male and female 27-year-olds ends in one fatality

A male and female, both 27 years old and seated in a vehicle at a stoplight, were shot Sunday at 4:15 p.m. in West Baltimore on the 3400 block of Auchentoroly Terrace, according to police. The male victim died after arrival at Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The female suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police reported that the victims were waiting at a traffic light when two suspects parked nearby got out of their vehicle and opened fire on the victims from the curb. The victims attempted to speed away, but crashed their vehicle along the 3100 block of Auchentoroly Terrace.

The suspects fled. Anyone with information about this is asked to call Baltimore police detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

