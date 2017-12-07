Charles Street water main repaired, should have 'minimal, if any' effect on Monument Lighting

The broken water main that shut down a busy section of North Charles Street in the Mid-Town Belvedere area around the Wednesday evening rush hour has been repaired, and water has been restored to all of the businesses and homes in the area, according to the Department of Public Works.

The large hole in the 1300 block of North Charles Street, where the 10-inch-diameter pipe broke Wednesday afternoon was filled, but the block remained closed to traffic Thursday morning, with drivers detoured west on Preston Street. The street will need to be re-paved, DPW spokesman Kurt Kocher said, and it is likely to be closed into the weekend.

Because the break happened six blocks north of Mount Vernon Place on a one-way northbound street, it won’t prevent drivers from getting to tonight’s Washington Monument Lighting, said Kirby Fowler, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, which puts on the event each year.

Plus, the event already closes a section of Charles Street south of the water main break, he said.

“I’m not concerned at all because it’s north of the park,” Fowler said. “We’re closing Charles Street at Centre [Street], so already there won’t be much traffic north of the park. … The timing is fortuitous, in some ways, that it’s happening when we’re already closing the street.”

The Monument Lighting takes place at 5 p.m., and streets in the Mount Vernon area will be closed from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. today.

The University of Baltimore announced at 5:30 a.m. Thursday that the William H. Thumel Sr. Business Center at 11 W. Mt. Royal Ave. would remain closed during the day — but classes were meeting in reassigned locations posted on the building’s doors. The university expected to make another announcement around noon.

“Until everything is zipped up, we are going to keep the business center closed,” university spokesman Chris Hart said.

The water main, which broke about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, was repaired by about 10 a.m. Thursday, Kocher said.

“It’ll have minimal, if any, bearing on the Monument Lighting,” Kocher said. “Go to the lighting tonight. Have fun. It shouldn’t impact your enjoyment at all.”

