Mary Washington claims victory in Maryland Senate race against Joan Carter Conway

State Del. Mary Washington claimed a narrow victory Friday in her tight race in North Baltimore with incumbent Sen. Joan Carter Conway following the count of all absentee and provisional votes.

The two-term delegate scored an upset win over the veteran Conway in the in Democratic primary for the 43rd District seat. The unofficial margin after Friday’s count was 492 votes.

Washington declared victory in a Facebook post.

On primary election night June 26, her margin over Conway had looked close to insurmountable, but Washington waited to declare victory and Conway did not concede.

Her victory means three of Baltimore’s six state senators were toppled by younger delegates in their districts, bringing a generational shift to the city’s legislative delegation in Annapolis — and also a loss of seniority and leadership positions.

Conway, a senator since 1996, had risen to chair the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee and was a close ally of Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller.

Also defeated in the primary were East Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel J. McFadden, Senate president pro tempore, in the 45th District and Sen. Barbara A. Robinson from the central 40th District.

McFadden, a senator since 1995, was defeated by freshman Del. Cory McCray. Robinson, a longtime delegate who was named to replace Mayor Catherine Pugh in the Senate, lost to one-term Del. Antonio Hayes.

Washington, McCray and Hayes have no Republican opponent in the November general election.

