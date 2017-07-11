Vacant building collapses on Baltimore Street

A three-story vacant house in the 1300 block of Baltimore Street collapsed late Monday night, said a fire department spokeswoman.

No one was injured when the building fell around 10:30 p.m., the spokeswoman, Blair Skinner, said. During the fire department’s search, no one was found in the rubble.

Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter show first responders standing on a tall mound of red brick, wood and debris.

The department cleared the scene just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Skinner said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman