Vacant building collapses on Baltimore Street

A three-story vacant house in the 1300 block of Baltimore Street collapsed late Monday night, said a fire department spokeswoman.
No one was injured when the building fell around 10:30 p.m., the spokeswoman, Blair Skinner, said. During the fire department’s search, no one was found in the rubble.
Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter show first responders standing on a tall mound of red brick, wood and debris.
The department cleared the scene just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Skinner said.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.