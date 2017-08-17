Trump 'sad' to see 'history ... being ripped apart' with Confederate monument removal

President Donald Trump weighed in on the removal of Confederate statues one day after Baltimore took down four monuments, tweeting that he was “sad to see history and culture of our country being ripped apart.”

Baltimore swiftly removed four statues early Wednesday after a national conversation about Confederate monuments was renewed with the death of a female counter protester during a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

City-hired contractors hauled the four statues — one of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson from Wyman Park Dell, one of women of the Confederacy, one of Confederate Soldiers and Sailors and one of former Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney — away on flat bed trucks.

Trump took to Twitter around 9 a.m. Thursday to give his thoughts:

