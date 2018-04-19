Women from 'The Keepers' to discuss experience at Baltimore conference on child sexual abuse prevention

Three cast members from the Netflix documentary series “The Keepers” are scheduled to appear this afternoon at a Johns Hopkins conference focusing on the prevention of child sexual abuse.

Lil Hughes Knipp, Teresa Lancaster, and Abbie Schaub will be featured in a panel at the annual symposium of the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse, which is part of the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

This year’s event focuses on how institutions and organizations that work with children can stop abuse before it happens. Other panels address legal and policy reforms, abuse prevention programs and addressing abuse in institutional settings.

State Del. C.T. Wilson of Charles County, who was sexually abused as a child, was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the conference. Wilson sponsored legislation to give child victims more time to file lawsuits against their abusers.

It’s been almost a year since “The Keepers,” a seven-part series, premiered.

The documentary focused on sexual abuse at Archbishop Keough High School in the 1960s and 1970s and the unsolved 1969 killing of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, who taught there. It examined the theory that Cesnik was murdered because she knew about abuse committed by A. Joseph Maskell, a priest who died in 2001.

In the documentary, Knipp and Lancaster share their experience as abuse survivors. Schaub, along with former classmate Gemma Hoskins, is featured as an amateur sleuth working to investigate Cesnik’s death.

