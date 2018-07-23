Funeral services in Baltimore announced for 7-year-old Taylor Hayes

Viewing and funeral arrangements have been announced for Taylor Hayes, the 7-year-old Baltimore girl who was shot while riding in the back seat of a car and who died two weeks later.

A viewing will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Joseph H. Brown Jr. Funeral Home, 2140 N. Fulton Ave., Baltimore, according to information posted on the funeral home website.

A funeral gathering is scheduled for 10 a.m Saturday at Empowerment Temple, 4217 Primrose Ave., with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to the website.

Those who knew Taylor have recalled a vibrant child who loved reading, dancing and singing. She enjoyed telling her friends in the Reading Partners program about her family or weekend activities, and would end every one-on-one reading session with a big hug.

“Taylor made waking up early to go read to her a joy for me,” said Carrie Wells, a former Baltimore Sun reporter who read to Taylor. “She would beg to play games like Go Fish, and it was hard to say ‘no’ to her because of the way her eyes would light up when you would say ‘yes.’”

On Friday, neighbors gathered for a vigil and celebration of the girl’s life. City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said the child’s mother had been “blown away” by an outpouring of support from the community.