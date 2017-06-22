Clean-up continues at the site of Tuesday's steam pipe explosion

About 75 percent of the area near Tuesday's steam pipe explosion site has been cleaned, said a spokeswoman with Veolia North America.

Crews will start accessing the site of the pipe break after sidewalks, surrounding buildings and damaged cars are cleaned.

Shortly before an Orioles game Tuesday, a steam pipe explosion injured five people and sent debris through the air on Eutaw Street, between Lombard and Pratt streets. Cars, with their windows blown out, remain on the scene.

Eutaw Street from the Marriott to Lombard Street opened back up Thursday morning, Colangelo said, while Eutaw Street from Pratt to the Marriott remains closed.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, said Veolia spokeswoman Karole Colangelo. The company operates the city's 15-mile network of steam pipes, which heat downtown buildings, among other uses.

Kevin King, who witnessed the steam pipe explosion said, "the ground just blew up."

Air quality in the area is normal, Colangelo said. In a statement Wednesday night, Veolia said initial environmental testing showed low levels of asbestos, which was once used to insulate pipes.

"We will continue to monitor air quality for the duration of the clean up and will continue analysis of environmental samples taken near the site," Colangelo said Thursday morning. The Maryland Department of the Environment is monitoring the situation.

Car owners or business owners with damaged property stemming from the explosion are encouraged to call Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. at 262-785-4804.

"We're continuing to work with city and state safety, environmental and health officials to ensure safe and efficient restoration of the site," Colangelo said.

