Baltimore steam pipe explosion damaged 33 vehicles, frustrates car owners

The steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore damaged 33 vehicles last week — and sprayed poisonous asbestos onto several cars.

Now, car owners say they're frustrated as their vehicles remain inoperable and they worry about who will pay for the repairs.

Don Muir, 63, of Perry Hall, said his 2002 Honda Accord, which was parked near the site of the explosion, looks like someone took a "shotgun" to it. The windows are shattered and the vehicle is unusable.

With the cause of the explosion still under investigation, Muir said there's no word on who will cover the damages.

"I'm just playing the waiting game to see who is going to take responsibility," said Muir, who only has liability insurance.

Another car owner, Vernell Moulton, 48, of West Baltimore, has her own frustrations. She says Veolia North America, the company that operates the steam pipe system, moved her car without telling her and she's had to call six different people to find out who has her keys.

Her Mazda CX-5 was parked in the Holiday Inn parking lot the day of the blast, which shattered her car's windows and showered it in debris.

Moulton wanted the car repaired at a nearby body shop, but she says Veolia moved her car back to Eutaw Street, without telling her. Veolia spokesman Paul Whitmore said the "body shop contacted us to come pick up the vehicle so that we could clean it in accordance with MDE protocol."

Moulton says she now has no idea who has her keys, and she's worried people could steal her personal belongings through her car's gaping windows.

"Someone has definitely dropped the ball with this," said Moulton, 48. "I've called six different people and gotten six different stories." She has a rental car until July 6.

Witnesses describe seeing and hearing the steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore near the corner of Eutaw and Pratt Street.

Whitmore said Veolia is still working to discover the cause of the blast. They have been testing cars for asbestos and the outside of four cars tested positive, he said.

Company officials say no asbestos — a substance known to cause cancer if inhaled — has been detected in the air near the explosion site.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience last week's steam line break caused owners of vehicles parked near the scene," Whitmore said. "We have spoken with all of them and assured them we're working as fast as we can to determine the cause."

Asbestos also has been found on the Holiday Inn building in downtown Baltimore, the Maryland Department of the Environment said Wednesday.

Veolia is directing calls about claims to Erin Martinez at Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., 972-443-9101.

Whitmore said it may take several weeks to complete repairs to the site of the explosion, on Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt streets.

The June 20 explosion injured five people and blasted chunks of pavement into the air.

The steam from the underground system is used to heat large buildings, such as the Baltimore Convention Center, and also is used for such purposes as sterilizing hospital equipment and cleaning laundry.

Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.

