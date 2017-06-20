5 injured in steam pipe explosion on Eutaw Street in Baltimore

A steam pipe exploded on Eutaw Street between West Lombard and Pratt Streets Tuesday evening during rush hour and just before the Orioles game, a Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman said.

Five people were injured in the explosion, which took place outside of the Holiday Inn, the fire department tweeted.

"The ground just blew up," said 47-year-old Kevin King, who was standing across the street. "Rocks just went all the way around, debris just went everywhere. ... It sounded like a bomb — boom."

Nearby cars were covered in debris and some had broken windows. The ground near the explosion site remains hot.

"Our first priority is making sure the two people who came in contact with the steam pipe explosion are treated, whether it's on scene or they're transported," fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Baltimore City Police are blocking off streets. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Orioles fans were urged to enter on the south side and the game will start on time, according to tweets from the Mayor's Office of Emergency Management. HazMat is monitoring the air, the office said.

The office tweeted that guests at the Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards and Inner Harbor Holiday Inn should shelter in place. The fire department is spraying water on the Marriott so the facade doesn't melt.

Veolia North America, which operates the city's steam pipe network, is "working to gather the details of the situation" and emergency crews are on the scene, said a company spokeswoman.

"Our first priority is to secure the location, isolate the steam line and assess the situation," Karole Colangelo said. "We are very sorry to learn that two individuals we're injured."

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. responded to the scene at the request of the city, said BGE spokeswoman Linda Foy.

Foy said there is no indication that BGE equipment is involved.

"We have to get there and inspect our equipment to determine if it was involved," Foy said. "There's no indication that it is right now, but we won't know for sure until we've checked, which is what we're doing now."

