Man dies after being stabbed during robbery in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood

A 26-year-old man was killed Friday after being stabbed during a robbery in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Baltimore police arrived at the intersection of East Patapsco Avenue and 3rd Street to investigate a reported stabbing. They found a 26-year-old unidentified man “suffering from stab wounds to the torso,” police said in a statement.

A medic arrived at the intersection — which features a public library, a funeral home and the Brooklyn O’Malley Boys and Girls Club — and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives took control of the investigation when it was clear the man was suffering from severe injuries.

“Despite medical intervention, the victim died as a result of his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center,” police said in a statement.

The man was stabbed during an apparent robbery and the suspect fled on food, police said. Detectives obtained video surveillance footage of a person of interest and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

It was Baltimore’s 28th homicide this month and the second on Friday. On Friday morning, a man was fatally shot in the Madison Park neighborhood.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man died after being shot early Saturday morning in Southeast Baltimore

The year began with a slower pace of shootings compared to 2017, the city’s worst year of gun violence on record, but the number of killings has jumped in April from 16 last month.

