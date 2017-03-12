Irish pack the streets for Baltimore St. Patrick's Day Parade

Bagpipes filled the frigid air and green beer flowed Sunday as the Baltimore St. Patrick's Day Parade wound its way down Charles Street and through downtown Sunday.

The parade and Shamrock 5K — held nearly a week in advance of the Irish holiday this year — brought the usual crowd of thousands to the streets and halted traffic for hours through most of downtown.

Mark Civil, 58, drove eight hours from Burlington, Vt., to visit his daughter in Baltimore for the parade. He stood puffing his cigar atop a concrete planter for a better view of the festivities as marchers queued up. It was his second year attending, and his brother, Mike, 61, made the trip from West Milford, N.J., to come with him.

Mark Civil said he was thankful his daughter lives in an apartment overlooking Charles Street in Mount Vernon: "We can go warm up upstairs."

The 35-degree temperature didn't faze Francis McGuinness. The 90-year-old Woodlawn man, who has been attending for three decades, wore a green plaid kilt and high, white socks to march in the parade with the Emerald Isle Club.

The kilt? Authentic — courtesy of McGuinness' father, who hailed from County Mayo in western Ireland.

He could've dressed warmer, or watched on TV from the comfort of his home.

"It's more fun this way," he said, with a grin.

