10-year-old 'squeegee kid' struck by vehicle in downtown Baltimore, police say

A “squeegee kid” was struck by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Saturday evening while reportedly cleaning windshields, according to police.

The 10-year-old child was struck near President and Pratt streets around 6:45 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to the Baltimore fire department. The driver, who stayed at the scene, was not at fault, according to police.

While police confirmed that a video of a boy squeegeeing was in fact of this incident, the police report stated that the child was "panhandling."

The incident comes on the heels of a citywide debate over “squeegee kids,” who have been around for generations.

Kids report they are able to make up to $200 per day cleaning windows — a draw that some say leads them away from the dangers of drug-dealing. Still, experts say the squeegeeing in the streets is also dangerous, with young people darting between cars trying to clean windshields before the traffic light turns green.

Mayor Catherine Pugh recently allocated about $2 million to help place “squeegee kids” in safer jobs.

The Downtown Partnership also announced plans to stage unarmed security guards around the Inner Harbor in an effort to ease tensions between drivers and the youth.

CAPTION Several young men attacked a paralegal outside of Baltimore's federal courthouse. Several young men attacked a paralegal outside of Baltimore's federal courthouse. CAPTION Maryland gubernatorial candidates Gov. Larry Hogan, Jr. and Ben Jealous discuss their plans for education and the budget. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) Maryland gubernatorial candidates Gov. Larry Hogan, Jr. and Ben Jealous discuss their plans for education and the budget. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed