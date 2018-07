A man was shot outside a methadone clinic near the Pimlico Race Course on Monday morning, police said.

Police said a “special police officer” shot a man he thought was dealing drugs outside the clinic.

The officer is not part of the Baltimore Police Department, Det. Jeremy Silbert said. He shot the 26-year-old man in the arm, Silbert said.

The shooting, at 5260 Park Heights Ave., was reported at 9:38 a.m., Det. Chakia Niki Fennoy said.

