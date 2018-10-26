Former Baltimore state's attorney spokesperson says pipe bomb suspect threatened her on Twitter this month

The Florida man arrested for allegedly mailing 12 pipe bombs to various Democratic public figures and CNN may have threatened the former spokesperson for the Baltimore state’s attorney on social media this month.

Rochelle Ritchie, a former Baltimore journalist and former spokesperson for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, tweeted Friday that she had reported to Twitter an alleged threat from an account connected to the suspect.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Adventura, Fla., was arrested Friday in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats.

A Twitter account that the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported was believed to be Sayoc’s shows a tweet to Ritchie sent Oct. 11 stating “So you like make threats.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats.We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp .We will see you 4 sure.Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave home.”

Ritchie did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment Friday.

She tweeted Friday that she reported the account to Twitter and was told that there was no violation of the Twitter rules against abusive behavior.

A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment in an email Friday, citing an “ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

