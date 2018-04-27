Question of responsibility for riot damage spans 1968 and 2015 — and the careers of a notable legal family

As Baltimore’s city solicitor a half century ago, George L. Russell Jr. once argued that “Baltimore has no power, duty or authority whatever to conserve peace or protect persons or property from violence.”

He was writing in defense of the city in a lawsuit brought by local business owners John and Hazel Silver. The Silvers were seeking compensation for the damage done to their business during the 1968 riots that followed the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, Mayor & City Council of Baltimore v. Silver and the thorny issues it raised have resurfaced as another group of business owners tries to hold the city responsible for riot damage — this time, the looting and burning that erupted three years ago Friday after the death of Freddie Gray.

And in a twist of local history, the case is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge George L. Russell III — Russell’s son.

“Why do you think they call it ‘Smalltimore,’” observed the current solicitor, Andre M. Davis.

When told that his son was presiding over the case, the elder Russell expressed surprise: “Is that right?” His son declined to comment, given that the litigation is pending.

Both Russell and Davis dismissed the notion that there could be a conflict in a son ruling on a case that refers to a decades-old one involving his father, and two law professors contacted by The Sun generally agreed.

“It’s pretty distant and long ago and far away,” said Indiana University’s Charles Gardner Geyh, co-author of the textbook “Judicial Conduct and Ethics.”

Dozens of Baltimore merchants filed suit last year, saying the city had ample warning that unrest was building in April 2015, and should have done more to protect their businesses. Their claims revive memories of one of Baltimore’s worst nights, when hundreds took to the streets and turned their rage against mostly small neighborhood stores, ransacking and burning them.

Many of the shopkeepers’ experiences that day have not been told widely, in part because of a language barrier: most are natives of Korea. But their nearly 700-page complaint details horrifying attacks: Jin Suk Kim and his wife Kil Ja Kim, for example, were trying to close their liquor store on North Avenue in mid-afternoon that day three years ago, according to the lawsuit, but first one then another wave of rioters pushed their way in.

The Kims were assaulted with bottles and a fire extinguisher, according to the suit. When police arrived, officers drove them a few blocks away and told them to wait for an ambulance. It came about an hour later, according to the suit, and medics dressed the wound on Jin Suk Kim’s head, but they were not taken to the hospital until their son arrived and drove them there. Their store was looted, burned and beyond salvage, according to the suit, and Jin Suk Kim required neurosurgery for bleeding in the brain and extensive rehabilitation.

Another plaintiff, Seong Ok Baik, lost a corner store she owned in Broadway East — and, she said, her faith in the city.

“Baltimore businesses were thriving, but now, after the riot, a lot of businesses are fleeing and setting up elsewhere,” Baik said through her attorney, who interpreted. “The city doesn’t care about them. … The city has turned its back on them.”

Baik said the $5,000 grants offered to businesses by the Baltimore Development Corp. after the riot for storefront repair was insufficient. Plus, recipients had to sign a waiver against future claims against the city over disturbance-related damage.

“A lot of families lost everything they built up in the United States,” she said. “There are families with no source of income.”

The shopkeepers sued because “they want some semblance of justice,” Baik said, “and for their voices to be heard.”

The lawsuit and those filed in 1968 are based on a Maryland law known as the Riot Act.

It was enacted in 1835 after a violent disturbance over a bank failure that claimed at least five lives. It allows anyone whose property is “taken away, injured or destroyed by any riotous or tumultuous assemblage of people” to sue to recover damages from the “jurisdiction such riot or tumult occurred.”

But the act makes recovery of damages conditional on authorities having both reason to believe a riot was imminent and the ability to use police or citizens to prevent the damage, and not doing all in their power to prevent or suppress it.

After the 1968 riot, the elder Russell argued that Baltimore officials were unable to protect the businesses because they don’t control the Baltimore Police Department — it’s a state agency, not a city agency.

That’s part of the city’s defense in the current suit as well. Officials sought its dismissal in a filing last summer, saying “The city simply does not have legal control over the actions or inactions of the separate governmental entity known as the Baltimore Police Department.”

That may seem preposterous to the typical resident, who doesn’t call Annapolis if their house in Baltimore is being burglarized, and who sees the mayor hiring and firing police commissioners and appearing with department brass at crime scenes and on other occasions.

But although the mayor has the authority to appoint police chiefs, as well as budgetary control, the department has been a state agency since 1860. That’s when legislators wrested control of the force from the city, whose government had been taken over by the nativist Know-Nothing party. Calls in recent years to return the force to city control have gone nowhere.

Russell dismissed part of the suit in March, but ordered the claims made under the Riot Act to proceed.

“The Mayor & City Council assert that Plaintiffs fail to establish that civil unrest of this magnitude was foreseeable,” Russell wrote in his decision. “Plaintiffs counter that they adequately allege a series of events that should have reasonably led the Mayor & City Council to believe that civil unrest in some form was about to take place.

“The Court finds Plaintiffs’ argument persuasive at this stage of the litigation,” Russell wrote.

In considering the suit’s allegations “in the light most favorable to the Plaintiffs,” Russell wrote, it was “plausible” that city officials had the ability to prevent at least some of the damage by enlisting the police and local business owners.

Russell cited the ruling in the case that his father argued on the city’s behalf after the 1968 riots.

“In Silver, the court noted that because ‘the City is the agency responsible for appropriating money for the operation of the police department,’ the relationship between the City and the BPD often gives rise to the ‘flow and exchange of communications, accommodations and co-operative action,’” the younger Russell wrote.