Do Baltimore's viral rat videos indicate a vermin invasion? Data show otherwise

When grimy rats recently scampered through two public markets and a convenience store like shoppers browsing for green beans, it confirmed no part of Baltimore is immune from rodents.

But the rat capades caught on video and viewed more than 500,000 times on social media come amid a declining number of vermin complaints lodged across the city since 2016.

The influx of cell phones has triggered viral videos and brought more eyes to the rodent wars that Baltimore and other cities have waged for decades, officials said. Residents and visitors, they said, shouldn’t fear that rodents have overrun restaurants, markets and stores.

“Cameras are everywhere,” Department of Public Works spokesman Kurt Kocher said. “This is nothing new. People can send in complaints with the videos. It makes it easier on everybody.”

A video recorded last week from outside a 7-Eleven store on Washington Boulevard and West Patapsco Avenue showed a rat strolling across Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sunkist bottles before it tried climbing up a wall. (Reached Monday night by phone, an employee at the store recommended The Baltimore Sun contact the owner in the morning.)

Earlier this month, shoppers recorded rodents scurrying over cookie trays in a bakery stall case at the Lexington Market and through an aisle at the Northeast Market. City leaders closed the markets to try to eradicate the rodents.

Mona Rock, a Health Department spokeswoman, said there has not been an uptick in rat-infestation violations at city restaurants.

City records show rodent complaints have dropped since fiscal year 2016.

The complaints fell from 8,933 between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016 to 5,296 between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. At the same time, proactive inspections rose from 105,931 to 171,715 in those same periods, records show.

For the inspections, city workers look under trash, debris and branch piles and near buildings where rats could burrow inside and later nest. Once locations are identified, workers leave rat poison and place yellow flags to alert residents. Workers then re-check the location to make sure rats have been exterminated.

Kocher stressed that city workers inspect only external spots, not inside buildings. That responsibility falls to the owners, he added.

“Don’t put food scraps outside,” he said. “Don’t feed the birds bread scraps. If you see a rat, call us.”

Rats are as much a part of Charm City as crabs doused in Old Bay seasoning and spread across picnic tables in July. Consider a Dec. 14, 1975 Baltimore Sun headline, “The war on rats: No light at the end of the tunnel.”

The city’s decades-long battle against rats has been captured in the 2016 documentary “Rat Film.” Recent mayors have waged battles against the vermin, which have become a kind of unofficial, grimy mascot for the city.

In November, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced an initiative to eradicate the rodents from public housing complexes across the city. Fliers distributed to tenants warned that rats, mice and cockroaches carry diseases and can make asthma and other illnesses worse.

Pugh’s predecessor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, also undertook efforts to drive back the rodents. She spent taxpayer money in 2015 on 170,000 large, durable trash cans to keep rats from feasting on people’s garbage and boosted the size of the city’s anti-rat crews. The effort paid off.

Councilman Brandon Scott said cell phones have helped bring more of an awareness to rat issues in the city, especially where food is sold. Overall, Scott said, he has not heard of an uptick in complaints.

But he frequently gets alerted on social media after residents film rats in food establishments and demand that such sites be shuttered, he added.

“They’re surprised the rats have been able to get inside food places,” Scott said. “This is stuff that people care about. People don’t want them on their food.”

Meanwhile, Baltimore rats haven’t won as much acclaim as their slimy brethren in New York City.

In 2015 and 2018, two were dubbed “Pizza Rat” after passers-by recorded them dragging pizza slices down train tracks and a staircase. Those videos were viewed millions of times.

Baltimore Sun reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs contributed to this article.