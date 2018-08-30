Metro Subway, Light Rail projects planned for fall

Riders might face disruptions and delays this fall during track maintenance projects on the Metro Subway and Light Rail lines in Baltimore.

The Light Rail will be closed between the Timonium Fairgrounds and Hunt Valley stops at the north end of the line from Sept. 14 through Oct. 4, the Maryland Transit Administration announced.

There will be no service at the Hunt Valley, Pepper Road, McCormick Road, Gilroy Road and Warren Road stops.

During the closure, riders can take the Local Link bus 93, which already runs between the affected stations.

The MTA will add two extra buses on the Local Link 93 route during all service hours on weekdays. There also will be three express buses added during the weekday morning and evening rush hours. The express buses will stop only at the Timonium Fairgrounds and Hunt Valley stops.

The Metro Subway, which runs from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins Hospital, will have single tracking on weekends between Sept. 14 and Nov. 4 for track maintenance. Riders could experience 10-minute delays.

