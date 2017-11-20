Baltimore Police official tapped to lead Florida police department

A leader in the Baltimore police department was named chief of a Florida police force, city officials said.

Punta Gorda’s city manager announced Monday that Pamela R. Davis would assume her new role as police chief immediately after the new year.

Davis has worked with the Baltimore police department for about a year, serving as director of the training academy and professional development. She previously spent 23 years with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, moving up from a patrol officer to the deputy chief.

“With this position comes tremendous responsibility and accountability that I am fully prepared to undertake,” Davis said in a news release. “I look forward to leading a progressive Punta Gorda Police Department that will continue to focus on providing quality customer service.”

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis commended the job she’s done win the city’s police training academy. She created the academy’s first ever Community Engagement Unit, according to the Punta Gorda news release.

“We will miss her, but the city of Punta Gorda is gaining an excellent law enforcement leader,” Commissioner Davis said in an emailed statement. There is no relation between the two law enforcement officers.

Davis will be the city’s first female police chief, according to local media.

The previous police chief, Tom Lewis, was fired in August after an internal affairs investigation into the 2016 shooting death of a retired librarian during a community demonstration, according to The News-Press in Fort Myers.

City Manager Howard Kunik said he was impressed with Davis’ demeanor, leadership and technical skills.

"Pam is well prepared to step into the position and re-elevate our Police Department to pinnacle status," he said in a statement.

