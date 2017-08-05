Once a three-term mayor of New York City, free-spending Bloomberg offers advice and money to Pugh

Michael Bloomberg was mayor of New York and now, according to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, a mentor to her and a source of money and wisdom for the beleaguered city. (Amy Davis, Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Michael Bloomberg was mayor of New York and now, according to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, a mentor to her and a source of money and wisdom for the beleaguered city. (Amy Davis, Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Bloomberg, who made his fortune developing a financial data system and growing it into an information and media empire, has funded programs in Baltimore that reflect his background in data and innovation. Through Bloomberg Philanthropies, Baltimore propped up a data analysis program that sets priorities for areas in need of improving, and then tracks their progress. The philanthropy also has committed $500,000 a year for three years to provide Pugh with an “innovation team” of four consultants who will focus on reducing violence and addressing what she has identified as contributing factors to the city’s soaring crime rate: homelessness, vacant buildings, insufficient youth and education programs and others. The Baltimore team is part of an initiative that helps municipalities around the world address their unique challenges. Bloomberg i-teams have addressed affordable housing in Boston, and traffic congestion in the Denver suburb of Centennial. Pugh says she benefited from an executive training program provided by a partnership between Bloomberg and Harvard College. Sarah Gantz Some of the country’s most successful businessmen joined local politicians in Baltimore on Wednesday to talk about increasing business and improving the city at two separate events. A graduation ceremony for the first 59 Baltimore business owners to complete Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses... Some of the country’s most successful businessmen joined local politicians in Baltimore on Wednesday to talk about increasing business and improving the city at two separate events. A graduation ceremony for the first 59 Baltimore business owners to complete Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses... (Sarah Gantz) (Sarah Gantz) The City Leadership Program, intended for mayors and their top aides, includes executive coaching by other mayors, training courses and an on-demand system that mayors can call on for help with policy research and identifying best practices. Pugh said she attended sessions about problem-solving, dealing with the media and collaborating with city agencies. She said she feels reassured that when she needs advice, she can tap into the network of mayors she met there. Pugh said that as mayor of New York, Bloomberg “turned a city in a direction where many mayors want to go. The great thing about being a part of the Bloomberg group is I can call up different mayors, like [New Orleans Mayor] Mitch Landrieu, about different issues and you develop this camaraderie around the nation.” But other Baltimore officials worry whether the alliance with Bloomberg amounts to an outsourcing of the leadership and vision that they were elected to provide. “What I heard Mike Bloomberg say is they want to help out mayors,” Councilman Dorsey said. Whatever vision Bloomberg Philanthropies helps Pugh develop for the city, he said, it’s important that it be consistent with what actual residents want. City Councilman Brandon Scott, who often clashes with Pugh, said city officials need to hire and promote talent from within the city. But Scott also said he has much respect for Bloomberg, and views him as a highly successful mayor in New York. He said the Baltimore should emulate some of New York’s policies, such as posting grades of restaurants’ cleanliness. “I think the world of Mayor Bloomberg,” he said. “I think it’s important that cities learn from other and work together to implement good policies.” Bloomberg is clear about his role in Baltimore. “We’re going to help the mayor,” Bloomberg said. “It’s her job, but we’re going to help her.” Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels sees Bloomberg’s City Hall involvement as a natural extension of his longtime support of the university and its medical institutions. “To the extent that Mike has a deep affection for Hopkins ... that affection has now carried over into the city of which we’re part,” Daniels said. He described Bloomberg as “simply one of the most innovative and creative thinkers when it comes to cities.” Bloomberg, he said, is “at a stage in his leadership where he’s enjoying sharing the bounty of his experience in New York with other cities, nationally and internationally. “In that context, he has a tie to Baltimore, he has a deep affection from his time here as a student. I think what he sees here are a lot of possibilities in Baltimore he’s hoping to stoke and realize. “Ultimately, Mike bets on winners and I think he sees a winning city in Baltimore.” Since graduating from Hopkins, Bloomberg has supported hundreds of student scholarships, academic programs and medical endeavors including the Charlotte R. Bloomberg Children’s Center, named for his mother. With Jones Apparel Group founder Sidney Kimmel, Bloomberg co-founded Hopkins’ cancer immunotherapy institute. Last year, Bloomberg gave $300 million to his alma mater, the largest gift in the school’s history, to support new faculty positions, scholarships and research on a range of public health issues. Retired Hopkins political scientist Matthew Crenson, a college fraternity brother of Bloomberg, sees Pugh’s ties to Bloomberg as “politically positive.” Crenson, whose book, “Baltimore: A Political History,” is to be published next month, said Bloomberg’s experience leading New York can only help a mayor in her first year. “He’s somewhat of an expert in urban policies and urban affairs,” Crenson said. “He has special ties to Baltimore.” He said both Democrats and Republicans respect the former New York mayor. “He’s completely nonpartisan,” Crenson said. “He’s belonged to every party we have, including none at all.” Tim Prudente As the New Orleans homicide rate continued uncontrolled six years ago, city leaders tried something new. They assembled a small, diverse team of outsiders to brainstorm solutions under a pilot program of Bloomberg Philanthropies. The team studied policing tactics across the country and helped build... As the New Orleans homicide rate continued uncontrolled six years ago, city leaders tried something new. They assembled a small, diverse team of outsiders to brainstorm solutions under a pilot program of Bloomberg Philanthropies. The team studied policing tactics across the country and helped build... (Tim Prudente) (Tim Prudente) Bloomberg was a Democrat, but switched to the GOP in 2001 to avoid the Democrats’ crowded primary field for New York mayor that year. He became an independent in 2007, when the popularity of Republicans in Washington and nationwide was reaching a nadir, saying it was more consistent with the nonpartisan way in which he had been governing. As he approached New York’s two-term limit for mayors, he persuaded the New York City Council to amend the law to allow him to serve a third. He ran again and won. Even as mayor, Bloomberg played on a national and global field, forming partnerships with other mayors and business leaders to advance causes. In 2008, he, Rendell and Arnold Schwarzenegger, then the governors of Pennsylvania and California, created Building America's Future to unite officeholders in advocacy for infrastructure investment. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement in June provided Bloomberg with an opportunity for greater global influence on the issue, Moss said. Bloomberg joined with California Gov. Jerry Brown to create America’s Pledge, a coalition of cities, counties, states and businesses that plan to uphold the U.S. commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. “Because the U.S. has a leadership vacuum on the top on climate change, Michael Bloomberg has filled that,” Moss said. “Bloomberg is now the leader of cities around the world working on climate change.” Moss said Washington’s current dysfunction on any number of policy issues creates opportunities for Bloomberg and the cities he is working with to blaze their own path.